Miami Dolphins trade rumors 2023: Updated NFL trade deadline news and speculation

It is trade deadline day. Annually trades must be completed by 4 p.m. ET the Tuesday after Week 8 - this year that falls on Halloween and gives us until this afternoon for any deals to be made. The Miami Dolphins have been busy at the deadline the last couple of years, including moves last year to acquire linebacker Bradley Chubb from the Denver Broncos and running back Jeff Wilson from the San Francisco 49ers.

What will the Dolphins do in 2023? Head coach Mike McDaniel is not banging on general manager Chris Grier’s door with any demands. The coach said last week when asked if the injuries the team has had this year impacts his thinking ahead of the deadline. He replied, “I think to the credit of, first and foremost, the actual players that we have on the roster, and then to our personnel department led by Chris Grier, I’m very, very comfortable with everybody on the roster. So we were talking about this back in August about how much depth we have, and we’ve continued to progress as a football team so we’re fortunate that we have high-quality players across the board in terms of depth at positions. So I’m not really looking for anything at all. And who knows what Chris (Grier) is doing, but he hasn’t come knocking on my door or in my office about anything. He’ll always be doing his job, but I’m very happy with the roster that we have, even with the slight adversity that we’ve been facing.”

Throughout the day, we will keep up with all the rumors and news as we approach this afternoon’s deadline. If there is any speculation the Dolphins could be involved in a trade, we will post it here and provide an immediate reaction to the potential move. We will also update any finalized trades if they happen.

Dolphins trade news and rumors

Dolphins have “poked around at running back” as trade deadline approaches (via The Athletic’s Dianna Russini); This seems like a holdover from the offseason speculation that Miami was considering every running back available on the market. The Dolphins have the number one rushing offense in the league. If they do not think rookie running back De’Von Achane will return when eligible to come off injured reserve, then maybe they consider a depth option, but the team seems comfortable with Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson, Jr., and Salvon Ahmed serving as the team’s runners moving forward.

10/6 - Dolphins traded for wide receiver Chase Claypool and a 2025 seventh-round draft pick from the Chicago Bears in exchange for a 2025 fifth-round draft pick.

Notable trades around the NFL that impact the Dolphins

Tennessee Titans traded safety Kevin Byard to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for safety Terrell Edmunds and 2024 second- and fifth-round draft picks; Miami hosts the Titans in Week 14