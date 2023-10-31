Miami Dolphins’ Most Valuable Player | Week Eight | He’s back!

We had to wait longer than we anticipated to see Jalen Ramsey suit up in Miami Dolphins aqua and orange following an offseason knee procedure that shelved the All-Pro cornerback for Miami’s first seven games of the 2023 NFL season, but boy, was Ramsey’s debut worth the wait.

Some questioned whether or not it was smart for Ramsey to return to the field of play so much earlier than anticipated. Would he be 100% healthy? Would he be the same dominant player he’s shown to be during his stellar career?

Ramsey answered those questions and more with his outstanding play against the New England Patriots during the Dolphins’ 31-17 victory in week eight.

Miami Dolphins Week Eight MVP - Jalen Ramsey

Jalen Ramsey locked down his side of the field all day long — allowing zero receptions — while also scoring a pass deflection and an interception of a Mac Jones throw. The stat sheet doesn’t credit him with a forced fumble because a penalty negated the play, but with sound tackling technique on a Patriots ball-carrier early in the game, Ramsey nearly caused another turnover for his team.

In his own words, the 29-year-old was “as advertised.” His commitment to rehabbing his injury paid off in a big way, as he returned against a divisional opponent and helped his squad earn the hard-fought victory.

For that, Ramsey earns my Most Valuable ‘Phin award in just his first game played for the Miami Dolphins.

Things can only get better for Miami’s defense from here. Let’s hope that fellow defenders Jevon Holland and Xavien Howard can get back for this week’s contest against the Kansas City Chiefs in Frankfurt, Germany.

MVP TRACKER

Week One - QB Tua Tagovailoa

Week Two - LB Andrew Van Ginkel

Week Three - RB De’Von Achane

Week Four - RB De’Von Achane

Week Five - LB Andrew Van Ginkel

Week Six - RB Raheem Mostert

Week Seven - EDGE Bradley Chubb

Week Eight - CB Jalen Ramsey