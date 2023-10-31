Around The AFC East: Bills sneak past Buccaneers, Jets steal win over Giants in Week 8

Each week throughout the 2023 NFL season, I’ll be recapping all the action and news from around the AFC East that week. Week 8, here we go!

AFC East Scores - Week 8

AFC East Standings - Week 8

Miami Dolphins (6-2) Overall; (2-1) Division Buffalo Bills (5-3) Overall; (1-2) Division New York Jets (4-3) Overall; (1-1) Division New England Patriots (2-6) Overall; (2-2) Division

AFC East Headlines

Bills Hold On, Sneak By Buccaneers

While they did enough to win in Week 8, a pass interference no-call on the game’s final play may have secured the win for Buffalo for the second time this season, following the team’s controversial victory over the Giants in Week 6.

Should they have thrown a flag here? pic.twitter.com/sVeX3Wzj8F — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) October 27, 2023

Regardless, I digress. A win is a win, and with that win, the Bills sit one game behind the Dolphins in the AFC East. Critics have pointed out their lack of offensive creativity, and some suggest that they’re too reliant on Josh Allen’s superpowers to carry them to wins. Some of that was on show last Thursday night against a strong Buccaneers defense, but what team doesn’t revolve around their start quarterback? It doesn’t matter how you win as long as you do, and with Josh Allen under center, the Bills will likely do a lot more of that this season.

Jets Win Battle Of New York

In one of the craziest endings to a game I’ve seen all year, the Jets were able to steal victory from the jaws of defeat against the Giants in Week 8.

Down 3 with just 24 seconds on the clock, quarterback Zach Wilson drove the Jets 75 yards down the field (yes, you read that right), and set up kicker Greg Zuerlein with the chance to send the game to overtime. Zuerlein delivered, the Jets kicked another field goal in overtime, and the rest is history.

I’m not quite sure what it is, but these Jets simply won’t go away. Even without Aaron Rodgers, they somehow sit at 4-3, with wins over Buffalo and Philadelphia, two of the NFL’s best teams. They may miss the playoffs, but don’t be surprised if the Jets spoil someone’s season in early January.

A lot of fight. A lot to improve. pic.twitter.com/bG3yp2IGsP — New York Jets (Thomas Morstead Fan Account) (@nyjets) October 30, 2023

AFC East Schedule - Week 9