NFL Monday Night Football winners picks Week 8: Raiders at Lions odds

Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season is coming to a close tonight as the Las Vegas Raiders visit the Detroit Lions. The Raiders are 3-4 for the season and just had to have a “cathartic” team meeting this week to “reset emotionally” as frustrations have been mounting in Las Vegas. Never a good sign, especially in the first half of the season.

Lions are 5-2 this season, leading the NFC North and looking like a team ready to prove they can compete with anyone in the conference. They are coming off a rough loss last week, however, when they dropped their game against the Baltimore Ravens 38-6. Will a game against a reeling Raiders franchise be exactly what the Lions need?

Tonght’s game is on ESPN and ABC. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will be in the game booth while Lisa Salters will be on the sidelines. There is no ManningCast scheduled for this week; we will next see the Manning brothers in Week 9.

The Lions are -7.0 in the latest odds, brought to us by DraftKings Sportsbook.

As we do for every game during the season, The Phinsider’s contributors have made their predictions for tonight’s game. Who do we think will be the straight-up winner? We also can pick the game against the spread and whether we think the game will go over or under the point total. You can check out all our picks in the widget below from our friends at Tallysight.

Here are our Week 8 Monday Night Football picks: