Dolphins’ coach Mike McDaniel prioritizes comfort and team bonding in Germany trip planning

The Miami Dolphins toppled the New England Patriots on Sunday but had little time to celebrate the 31-17 victory. The Dolphins took to the skies roughly 24 hours later for a 10-hour flight to Frankfurt, Germany.

Deutsche Bank Park sets the tone for Week 9’s Sunday slate as the Kansas City Chiefs host the Miami Dolphins in the fourth game of the 2023 International Series. The Dolphins and Chiefs are tied with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Baltimore Ravens atop the AFC standings with a record of 6-2.

With plenty of travel and Patrick Mahomes, the reigning Super Bowl MVP, awaiting on Sunday, coach Mike McDaniel decided it would be best to leave Miami early in the week.

“There’s so many people that haven’t been to Germany and I kind of wanted to get settled and have a post-Tuesday – so Wednesday, Thursday, Friday – that was more routine as well as I didn’t want people – you have a player day off, why don’t you use that to see the sights as opposed to getting there late,” McDaniel explained on Sunday. “I was kind of nervous about people trying to cram in sightseeing. I think it provides an opportunity to go as a team, spend time together, spend the player day off together, and further cement some memories for us to hold on to as we progress on this journey with this team. That was kind of my thought process behind it.

“There’s some science stuff that I won’t bore you. Don’t call me on that because I can’t – it was like back from May or April when we made this decision, so I can’t really remember the science.”

Travel plans are worth monitoring throughout the week because the Chiefs aren’t leaving for Germany until Thursday afternoon. Kansas City’s first practice in Germany is on Friday, according to Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com.

Sunday’s kickoff between the Dolphins and Chiefs is slated for 9:30 a.m. ET at the Waldstadion The game will air on NFL Network.