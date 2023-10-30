Dolphins vs. Chiefs in Germany Week 9 2023: Kansas City slight favorites over Miami

The Miami Dolphins are heading to Germany for this weekend’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. A Week 9 international showdown between the top two teams in the AFC seems like a perfect scenario for the NFL, with the game scheduled for the stand-alone Sunday morning timeslot. Both teams are 6-2 heading into the game, with the Dolphins having beaten the New England Patriots this past Sunday while the Chiefs lost to the Denver Broncos.

How do the oddsmakers see this game? According to the DraftKings Sportsbook opening lines, the Chiefs are just 2.5-point favorites early in the week. The point total for the game is set at 51. Miami is +124 on the money line, while Kansas City is -110.

This will be one of the top matchups on the schedule for Week 9. Can Miami end the analysis that they can only win against lower-tier teams? Will the Chiefs bounce back after losing to the Broncos? This will be a must-watch game on Sunday morning.

Of course, the other storyline surrounding the Chiefs this year is the apparent relationship between tight end Travis Kelce and singer Taylor Swift. Swift could make an appearance in Germany as her Eras Tour has nor resumed - but she does re-open the tour in South America a few days after this game. That might be too much travel and could interrupt any rehearsals she has. It would be a surprise if she were to make the trip to Germany just to turn around and head to Argentina.

