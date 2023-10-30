Monday Night Football: Las Vegas Raiders @ Detriot Lions Live Thread & Game Information

The NFL’s week 8 slate of games wraps up this evening with a contest between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Detroit Lions. Las Vegas shows up to this game as the away game and is coming off a blowout loss to the otherwise woeful Chicago Bears, 12 to 30. The Lions, who have been one of the stories of the league this year are also coming off an embarrassing loss last week to the Baltimore Ravens 6 to 38.

Please use this thread to follow and discuss this evening’s game and any other news from around the NFL this past weekend and of course your Miami Dolphins. Please follow all site rules in the live threads as in any other post on The Phinsider. As always, please remember that SBNation is stringent on illegal game streams. Sharing, discussing, or requesting any illegal game streams may result in a temporary suspension from the site or a ban from the entire SBN platform.

Las Vegas Raiders (3-4) 3rd AFC West @ Detriot Lions (5-2) 1st NFC North