The Good, Bad & Ugly from the Miami Dolphins Week 8 victory against the New England Patriots

The Miami Dolphins have defeated the New England Patriots twice this season.

With Miami’s 31-17 victory against New England on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium, the Dolphins have secured the season sweep against their division rivals, the Patriots. Throughout the years (two decades really), Bill Belichick’s squad has terrorized the Dolphins, however ever since the departure of Tom Brady, Miami has had New England’s number.

In particular, Tua Tagovailoa has had the Patriots’ number. With Sunday’s result, the fourth year quarterback retained an unblemished record against New England — claiming victory six times while losing none.

On Sunday, Tagovailoa did his part — recording 324 yards passing and three touchdowns with one interception while finishing the game with a 100.6 rating. Not too shabby for the 25-year-old MVP candidate.

It wasn’t just the Tagovailoa show, however, so let’s take a look back at the good, bad and ugly from Miami’s week eight victory against the New England Patriots.

GOOD

Jalen Ramsey makes Dolphins debut; records interception

The Dolphins shocked the world this offseason by trading a 3rd round pick and backup tight end Hunter Long to the Los Angeles Rams for All-Pro defensive back Jalen Ramsey.

Ramsey’s addition was the splashiest of moves, however it was Dolphins’ fans hopes that were dampened when the news came out towards the end of the offseason that their new addition had suffered a meniscus injury. Various reports claimed that Ramsey would be sidelined until at least December.

On, October 29th, 2023, Ramsey surprised everyone by beating the timeline social media doctors had laid out for him by over a month and making his debut as a member of the Miami Dolphins.

So, what did he do when he got onto the field?

Oh, nothing too out of the ordinary for the six-time Pro Bowler. He clamped down Patriots receivers all day long while intercepting quarterback Mac Jones on a play deep in Miami’s territory.

Ramsey has already made the Dolphins defense better, and soon we’ll see him suit up alongside Xavien Howard and Jevon Holland when those two return from their respective injuries.

Get your popcorn ready.

BAD

Miami continues to struggle in the run game behind banged up offensive line

After starting the season off as one of the NFL’s best rushing offenses, the Miami Dolphins have cooled on the ground as of late.



Against the New England Patriots, the team totaled just 78 yards rushing on 26 attempts — good for just 3.0 yards per carry. Miami’s starting back Raheem Mostert finished with 46 yards on 13 carries (3.5 yards per carry). He did reach the endzone on a short scoring dash, however.

It was Jeff Wilson who was the Dolphins most efficient runner on a per touch basis, however he only ran the ball a total of five times. He gained 23 yards on those five attempts (4.6 yards per carry). Salvon Ahmed could only muster one yard on two attempts.

The Dolphins offense is at its best when they are effectively moving the ball on the ground, so hopefully when this team gets healthy along the offensive line, they can regain their explosiveness out of the backfield.

UGLY

JuJu Smith-Schuster cheap shots Brandon Jones in garbage time

On a fourth down play late in the contest, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones heaved up a prayer as he was facing pressure in the do-or-die situation. Miami’s safety Brandon Jones leapt into the air to pull down the interception. It was at that exact moment when New England receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster left his feet, targeting Jones with a helmet to helmet hit.

Jones was laid out on the play, staying down on the field for several minutes. When he finally did get to his feet, he was quickly escorted to the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion.

It was a dirty hit, no doubt, however to Smith-Schuster’s credit, he did stay on the field and gave his well-wishes to Jones as he climbed to his feet. Regardless, there is no excuse for the dangerous play made out of frustration and the NFL will surely take action in the form of a fine for the Patriots receiver this week.

The Dolphins took care of business at home on Sunday, winning by two touchdowns against a division rival — a division rival that just took down the Buffalo Bills last week.