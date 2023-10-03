The Miami Dolphins add CB Mark Milton, WR Freddie Swain to the practice squad

The Miami Dolphins announced a pair of signings on Tuesday, adding cornerback Mark Milton and wide receiver Freddie Swain to the practice squad. Milton joins Ethan Bonner as cornerbacks on the taxi squad. Meanwhile, Swain joins two other receivers, Bralyon Sanders and Raleigh Webb.

Milton, an undrafted free agent who played collegiately at Baylor, spent training camp with the Carolina Panthers and began the season on the team’s practice squad. A 2022 Honorable Mention All-Big 12, Milton is yet to play a snap in the NFL.

Swain should be a familiar face at this point, spending a chunk of last season on Miami’s practice squad. The Denver Broncos signed him to the active roster in December. He started three games and caught four of six targets for 74 yards.

The Dolphins claimed Swain off waivers on March 15, but he was waived/injured on Aug. 13. The Philadelphia Eagles signed him on Aug. 23, but was waived less than a week later, opening the door for a third-stint in Miami.

Miami has struggled to replace River Cracraft as a receiver and blocker. On top of that, Miami’s boundary cornerbacks were torched by Stefon Diggs for 120 yards and three touchdowns last week. While neither of these players will start anytime soon, it’s clear why Chris Grier added a receiver and a cornerback.