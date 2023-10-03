Miami Dolphins Vs. Buffalo Bills Week 4 2023: Your Game Predictions That Hit!

Well, the high was nice while it lasted. While I agree that many Phins fans have overreacted following Sunday's ugly loss to the Buffalo Bills there are clearly some areas of concern for this version of the Miami Dolphins going forward. I could go on and on about the issues that reared their ugly head for this team but this is a post to see who actually hit on their predictions for last Sunday's game so moving on...

Below we will take a look at some of your predictions and see who “hit” or came close with their predictions for the Miami Dolphins last game-

Phinsox had Hill and AVG as the stars of the game. Hill had a good day but was subpar based on his lofty standard with 58 yards receiving and one rush for 14 yards. His hit was more on AVG who ended the day with 5 tackles and 2 sacks.

Hill & Van Ginkel star.

dolphinfan1323 called Buffalo winning the game due to poor defensive play. You could not be more dead on with what we saw on Sunday.

So I believe Buffalo will win the game. Miami is 8-2 versus Josh Allen and hasn’t beaten the Buffalo Bills since 2016 in Buffalo! If Miami has really turned the corner and is a legitimate contender they will beat the Bills. I would be more confident if Miami could actually play defense. But with no pass rush and problems stopping the run, Josh Allen will have a field day. We paid all that money to Vic and all the hype and we have one of the most boring bends but try not to break defense in the NFL that might work against low-level teams but not against teams like the Chargers, Bills, and Chiefs. I bought into Vic hype and thought the defense was going to be better than the offense.

sdphinsfan called Van Ginkle having another great game.

Who do you think will be the stars of the game on offense and defense? Offense: The OL Defense: Seiler/VanGinkle

Yarganaught was another that saw a good day for AVG!

Who do you think will be the stars of the game on offense and defense? Offense: Mostert Defense: Chubb/VanGinkle

Dolfan88 was dead on with his two stars of the game. Achane for his part had 120 yards from scrimmage with 101 rushing on only 8 attempts for a 12.6-yard average with two TD’s and another 19 yards on 3 receptions.

Who do you think will be the stars of the game on offense and defense? Achane / Van Ginkle

PhinsTifosi also saw Achane as one of the stars of the game.

Tua/Waddle/A-train

Rockybmc01 called the Bills pulling out the win. I wish the game had been as close as he predicted.

Bills 28-17

Molly Polly II is yet another who correctly called the stars of the game for the Phins.

Who do you think will be the stars of the game on offense and defense? Achane n Ginkel

toscana jones called the Bills' victory and also saw AVG playing well once again.

Who is going to win straight up? Bills Who do you think will be the stars of the game on offense and defense?Waddle/ AVG

tpl called Achane being the star of the offense.

The stars will be Mostert and Achane.

As expected the number of fans who correctly predicted much about Sunday's game went way down from the week before due to the loss. Here's to a much better outing this coming Sunday against the New York Giants!!! Please join us tomorrow evening when we make our week five New York Giants @ Miami Dolphins predictions post.

