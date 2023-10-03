Miami Dolphins’ Most Valuable Player | Week Four | A two-time winner!

While the Dolphins fell to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday and as a result are no longer undefeated on the season, it wasn’t all bad for the guys in aqua and orange in Orchard Park, New York. Miami remains tied for the best record in the AFC with plenty of games left to play.

They also seem to have found a gem for their backfield in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft in running back De’Von Achane out of Texas A&M.

Miami Dolphins Week Four MVP - De’Von Achane

For the second time in as many weeks, Achane scored multiple touchdowns for the Miami Dolphins offense. While only touching the ball a total of 11 times — eight rushes and three receptions — he turned those touches into 101 yards rushing (12.6 yards per carry) and 19 yards receiving.

The rookie has certainly earned himself more opportunities to contribute to Miami’s offense, especially when you consider Dolphins’ starting running back Raheem Mostert fumbled the ball twice on Sunday — losing one to the opposition.

While Achane’s speed is always on display, it has been his vision and balance that has allowed him to excel in limited action for Miami thus far. According to Miami Dolphins’ media member Travis Wingfield, Achane is averaging 6.93 yards per carry after initial contact this season. Pro Football Focus credits Achane with 11 missed tackles on just 27 rushing attempts so far.

For those reasons, running back De’Von Achane earns my MVP (Most Valuable ‘Phin) Award for the second week in a row!

Check back next week — and every week during the season — to find out who my MVP (Most Valuable ‘Phin) award goes to!

MVP TRACKER

Week One - QB Tua Tagovailoa

Week Two - EDGE Andrew Van Ginkel

Week Three - RB De’Von Achane

Week Four - RB De’Von Achane