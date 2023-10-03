The Phinsider 2023 Survivor Pool: Join the second chance game

We opened our annual The Phinsider survivor pool this year ahead of Week 1, and announced that. with the help of DraftKings Sportsbook, we were giving the winner some cash. We had 81 players join the pool, but, heading into Week 4, we are down to just 29 players still remaining.

If you joined me as one of the players already eliminated or missed out on the initial game, here is your chance to jump back into the contest. While the original game is playing for a chance to win $250, the second-chance game gives everyone a chance to come away with $100.

There was a little bit of confusion for some around signing up for the Week 1 Survivor contest, so we’re putting together a few more specifics on registration. Before we get to that, just a reminder that the second-chance contest is open to anybody who was eliminated from the first contest OR if you never signed up for the first contest. If you are still alive in the first contest, you are NOT eligible for this second-chance contest.

If you played the Week 1 contest and were eliminated, your registration still works. Log in like you did the first time and you’ll be prompted to create a new entry name. If you did not play the game the first time around, you’ll need to create a log-in.

The registration for this game is separate from your site log-in or from a DraftKings log-in if you have one. To register for an account to play the game, go down to the game below and click on “Register for an account.” It asks for your first name, email, and a password you create. Your email will NOT be sold or given away. It is strictly so you can get a weekly reminder to make your pick and so you can get a password reset sent to you if you forget your password.

After you register, it’ll ask for an entry name. That is not the team you’re picking that week, but rather, what name will show up in the leaderboard for your entry.

If you do not know how a survivor pool works, you have to predict the winner of one game each week correctly (ties count as losses). That is it - pick one game’s winner and you advance to the next week. Of course, the caveat is, that once you pick a team as a winner, you cannot use that team again. For example, if you correctly pick the Miami Dolphins in Week 5, you move on to Week 6, but you may not use the Dolphins again for the remainder of the season. If you pick a team that does not win - or you forget to make a pick for a week - you are eliminated. The last player standing wins ... thus a “survivor” pool.

That’s it. Make sure you join below and get your picks in before the start of the games each week. Good luck, and I will see you in the second chance game!