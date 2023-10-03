Around The AFC East: Bills win big, while Dolphins, Jets, and Patriots crumble in Week 4

Each week throughout the 2023 NFL season, I’ll be recapping all the action and news from around the AFC East that week. Week 4, here we go.

AFC East Scores - Week 4

AFC East Standings

Buffalo Bills (3-1) Overall; (1-1) Division Miami Dolphins (3-1) Overall; (1-1) Division New England Patriots (1-3) Overall; (1-1) Division New York Jets (1-3) Overall; (1-1) Division

AFC East Headlines

Bills Dominate Dolphins, Stake Claim For AFC East Throne

In their best performance of the season, the Bills dominated the Dolphins all game long, reflected in their 28-point victory. Quarterback Josh Allen had his best display of the season against a weak Dolphins defense, going 21/25 (84%) for 320 yards, four touchdowns, and achieving a perfect passer rating (158.3). The Bills now hold first place in the AFC East, on a head-to-head tiebreaker over the Dolphins.

Meanwhile, Miami, whose defense had such high expectations coming into the season, fell flat in their first real test of the season. Can Vic Fangio and Co. turn it around? Time will tell, time will tell...

Jets Show Fight, But Come Up Short

Against the reigning Super Bowl Champions, Zach Wilson and the New York Jets fought hard, but ultimately came up short. Down 17-0 to the Chiefs in the first quarter, the Jets managed to claw their way back into the game, and entered the fourth quarter tied 20-20.

Although a Harrison Butker field goal eventually sealed the victory for the Chiefs, the Jets played admirably, and showed real signs of improvement with Zach Wilson under center.

Patriotic Embarrassment In Dallas

The Patriots got trounced 3-38 by the Cowboys in Week 4, marking Bill Belichick’s biggest ever loss as a head coach. Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was 12/21 on the day (57%), throwing for just 150 yards, zero touchdowns, and two interceptions. He was benched in favor of backup Bailey Zappe in the 3rd quarter, and ended the day with a passer rating of 39.9.

These are troubling times for New England, who sit 3rd in the AFC East and have little hope going forward.

