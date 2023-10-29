Cedrick Wilson gives Miami the 14-7 lead! pic.twitter.com/0ybZr2XYuq— The Phinsider (@thephinsider) October 29, 2023
In This Stream
Previewing Patriots vs. Dolphins: 2023 Week 8 odds, coverage, analysis, news, and more
- Watch: Jalen Ramsey with the pick in his 2023 and Dolphins debut!
- Watch: Dolphins take 14-7 lead on pass from Tua Tagovailoa to Cedrick Wilson, Jr.
- Patriots vs. Dolphins inactive players: Xavien Howard out, Jalen Ramsey in for Miami
Next Up In Miami Dolphins News
- Patriots vs. Dolphins inactive players: Xavien Howard out, Jalen Ramsey in for Miami
- New England Patriots Vs. Miami Dolphins: Your Game Predictions
- Patriots at Dolphins Week 8 2023: Preview and Prediction
- Where will the Patriots vs Dolphins game be televised?
- Film Preview: Will a Healthier Miami Dolphins’ Team Have Any Trouble With Surging Patriots?
- Dolphins reinforcements starting to arrive as NFL horror movie begins
Loading comments...