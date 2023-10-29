Week 8 Late Afternoon Games Live Thread & Game Information

Please use this thread to follow and discuss today’s late afternoon NFL games. Remember that all site rules continue to apply in live threads as in any other post on the site. As always SBNation has a strict rule against discussing, requesting, or providing illegal game streams. Doing so may result in a temporary or permanent ban from the entire SBNation platform.
Week 8 Late Afternoon Games
Cleveland Browns (4-2) 3rd AFC North @ Seattle Seahawks (4-2) 2nd NFC West
- Where: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington
- When: 4:05 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- Line: Seattle Seahawks -4.5
- Over/Under: 38
Kansas City Chiefs (6-1) 1st AFC West @ Denver Broncos (2-5) 4th AFC West
- Where: Empower Field at Mile High Stadium, Denver, Colorado
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- Line: Kansas City Chiefs -7
- Over/Under: 46
Baltimore Ravens (5-2) 1st AFC North @ Arizona Cardinals (1-6) 4th NFC West
- Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- Line: Baltimore Ravens -9.5
- Over/Under: 45
Cincinnati Bengals (3-3) 4th AFC North @ San Francisco 49ers (5-2) 1st NFC West
- Where: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- Line: San Francisco 49ers -4.5
- Over/Under: 44
