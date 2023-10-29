2023 NFL Week 8 winners picks for Sunday games

Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season is upon us, with a full 14-game slate of Sunday contests this week. This will be a busy weekend with no teams on their bye in Week 8. We take a look at all of today’s scheduled games and predict the results for each of them.

Today’s early games include the Houston Texans at Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Rams at Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints at Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins, New York Jets at New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars at Pittsburgh Steelers, Atlanta Falcons at Tennessee Titans, and Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders.

The late afternoon slate includes the Cleveland Browns at Seattle Seahawks, Baltimore Ravens at Arizona Cardinals, Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos, and Cincinnati Bengals at San Francisco 49ers.

The Sunday Night Football game features the Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Chargers.

Here on The Phinsider, we run a season-long winners picks poll among our contributors. We mostly focus only on the straight-up winners, but some of the group have also made picks against the spread and with the point total for each game.

Here are our Sunday picks for Week 8. We will post our Monday picks tomorrow morning.