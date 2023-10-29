Patriots vs. Dolphins player prop bet odds: 5 bets to consider for Miami

The Miami Dolphins are coming off their second loss of the 2023 season, dropping to 5-2 after visiting the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 7. On to Week 8, Miami returns to South Florida with the chance to complete the season sweep over the New England Patriots. Miami has been a juggernaut at home this season and will be looking for that to continue against their AFC East rivals, backing up the Dolphins’ Week 2 victory over New England.

Each week, we take a look at five Dolphins player prop bets available from DraftKings Sportsbook, trying to find the right bets to consider for the week. Last week, I expected an offensive shootout between Miami and Philadelphia, with the Eagles doing their part but the Dolphins struggling to find their rhythm. I was 1-4 on my prop bets for Miami, only hitting on safety Jevon Holland under 6.5 tackles - he finished with six, matching my explanation of making the under pick when I wrote, “I see him coming in just under the 6.5 mark.”

At least that made me look like I knew what I was doing. The other four picks, not so much. I missed on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa over 1.5 passing touchdowns (he finished with one), running back Raheem Mostert over 52.5 rushing yards (45 yards), wide receiver Tyreek Hill over 98.5 receiving yards (88 yards), and tight end Durham Smythe over 1.5 receptions (none). Do you think I can bounce back this week?

Here are my five Dolphins prop bets to consider this weekend. All of these prop bets are available from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Tua Tagovailoa, 38.5 yards longest passing completion

Over: -115 Under: -115

Miami’s offense struggled last week. They are going to want to get that bad taste out of their mouth, and they can do that with a couple of deep shots. A 40-yard completion does not seem that far of a stretch. Taking the over here.

Jeff Wilson, Jr., 20.5 rushing yards

Over: -115; Under: -115

Starting running back Raheem Mostert has been dealing with an ankle injury this week, while Wilson appears set to see his playtime increase as he gets back into football shape. I think Miami still looks to Mostert as their primary runner, but Wilson should see an increase in playing time this week and he should be able to get to 21 yards. Even though I am in danger of taking all overs once again, I actually picked this bet rather than take the under on 52.5 yards for Mostert; I guess I am actually setting myself up for another over-fest. Take the over.

Tyreek Hill, 91.5 receiving yards

Over: -115; Under: -115

Hill wants to reach 2,000 yards this year and was disappointed in his performance last week. He is going to want to get back on track and right what happened last week. I would expect him to blow past 91.5 yards. Taking the over.

Jaylen Waddle, 4.5 receptions

Over: -120; Under: -110

Waddle missed the Dolphins’ game against the Denver Broncos, but in the six games he has played, he has caught at least four passes and has been over 4.5 in each of the last three games. Last week he caught six passes on six targets. He is going get his opportunities in this game, especially if the Patriots do everything they can to try to stop Hill. Taking the over here.

(Note: This is normally a defensive prop bet, but DraftKings has no Dolphins defensive player props on the board as of Sunday morning.)

Jason Sanders, 1.5 field goals made

Over: +110; Under: -140

The Dolphins do not seem to want to kick field goals this year. If they are scoring touchdowns each possession, keeping the field goal numbers down seems like a good thing. Against the Patriots, Miami is going to want to make a statement and get themselves in position for a showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs next week in Germany. If they make that statement, they will be doing it with touchdowns. Taking the under here.