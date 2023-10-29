New England Patriots @ Miami Dolphins Live Thread & Game Information

Our Miami Dolphins will be looking to come out strong this week against the hoodie and his New England Patriots following their miserable loss last Sunday night to the Philadelphia Eagles. This afternoon’s game will the the second in the 2023 series between the two squads. In week two of the season, Miami traveled to take on the Pats before leaving East Rutherford with their second win of the season.

Following their second loss of the season to the Phins in week two the Patriots have only managed two wins in their next five games. New England pulled out a win in their week three game over the New York Jets, 15 to 10. Last week the Patriots went to Buffalo New York and surprised just about everyone by defeating the Buffalo Bills 29 to 25, cementing their second win in seven tries.

Please use this live game thread to discuss this evening's game between your Miami Dolphins and the New England Patriots.

New England Patriots (2-5) 4th AFC East @ Miami Dolphins (5-2) 1st AFC East

Kickoff: 1:00 PM EST, Sunday, October 29th

1:00 PM EST, Sunday, October 29th Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida TV: CBS

CBS TV Broadcast Team: Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta, Aditi Kinkhabwala

Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta, Aditi Kinkhabwala Referees: Land Clark (Referee), Paul King (Umpire), Tom Stephen (Down Judge), Brian Bolinger (Line Judge), Jabir Walker (Field Judge), Dominique Pender (Side Judge), Brad Freeman (Back Judge), Bob Hubbell (Replay Official), Jim Van Geffen (Replay Assistant)

Land Clark (Referee), Paul King (Umpire), Tom Stephen (Down Judge), Brian Bolinger (Line Judge), Jabir Walker (Field Judge), Dominique Pender (Side Judge), Brad Freeman (Back Judge), Bob Hubbell (Replay Official), Jim Van Geffen (Replay Assistant) Streaming: fuboTV; YouTube TV (NFL Sunday Ticket); Paramount+; NFL+ (Replay after the game)

fuboTV; YouTube TV (NFL Sunday Ticket); Paramount+; NFL+ (Replay after the game) National Radio Coverage: ESPN

ESPN National Radio Broadcast Team: Steve Levy, Harry Douglas, Jeff Darlington

Steve Levy, Harry Douglas, Jeff Darlington Miami Dolphins Radio Network: iHeart Radio (WINZ 940 AM, WBGG 105.9 FM, WTZU 94.49 (Spanish)) in Miami

iHeart Radio (WINZ 940 AM, WBGG 105.9 FM, WTZU 94.49 (Spanish)) in Miami Dolphins Radio Broadcast Team: Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, Kim Bokamper / Spanish broadcast: Roly Martin, Eduardo Martell

Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, Kim Bokamper / Spanish broadcast: Roly Martin, Eduardo Martell SiriusXM Channels: 390 (New England Patriots), 231 (Miami Dolphins)

390 (New England Patriots), 231 (Miami Dolphins) Head-to-Head: Miami Dolphins lead 60-53

Miami Dolphins lead 60-53 Most Recent Game Results: Miami Dolphins won 24-17 at New England, 2023 Week 2 (9/17/2023)

Miami Dolphins won 24-17 at New England, 2023 Week 2 (9/17/2023) Most Recent Game at Site Results: Miami Dolphins won 20-7 at Miami, 2022 Week 1 (9/11/2022)

Miami Dolphins won 20-7 at Miami, 2022 Week 1 (9/11/2022) Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook : Miami Dolphins -8

Miami Dolphins -8 Over/Under via DraftKings Sportsbook : 47

: 47 Weather: 84°F, Slight Chance Of Rain

84°F, Slight Chance Of Rain New England Patriots SBNation Site: Pats Pulpit

Pats Pulpit Pats Pulpit X (formally Twitter): @PatsPulpit

Injury Report:

New England Patriots - Out: Offensive lineman Calvin Anderson (illness); Offensive lineman Vederian Lowe (ankle - Saturday downgrade); Linebacker Josh Uche (ankle/toe - Saturday downgrade); Questionable: Defensive lineman Christian Barmore (knee); Tackle Trent Brown (ankle/knee); Cornerback Jonathan Jones (knee); Cornerback Shaun Wade (shoulder); Defensive lineman Keion White (concussion); Defensive lineman Deatrich Wise, Jr. (shoulder)

Offensive lineman Calvin Anderson (illness); Offensive lineman Vederian Lowe (ankle - Saturday downgrade); Linebacker Josh Uche (ankle/toe - Saturday downgrade); Defensive lineman Christian Barmore (knee); Tackle Trent Brown (ankle/knee); Cornerback Jonathan Jones (knee); Cornerback Shaun Wade (shoulder); Defensive lineman Keion White (concussion); Defensive lineman Deatrich Wise, Jr. (shoulder) Miami Dolphins - Out: Wide receiver River Cracraft (shoulder (on IR) - Saturday downgrade); Jevon Holland (concussion - Saturday downgrade); Questionable: Cornerback Xavien Howard (groin); Fullback Alec Ingold (foot); Running back Raheem Mostert (ankle); Cornerback Nik Needham (Achilles); Cornerback Jalen Ramsey (knee); Cornerback Cam Smith (foot); Center Connor Williams (groin)

Practice Squad Elevations: