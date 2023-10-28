Jevon Holland, River Cracraft will miss Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey returns to the lineup on Sunday, but safety Jevon Holland will miss Miami’s bout with the New England Patriots. The Dolphins ruled Holland and wide receiver River Cracraft out for the Week 8 matchup.

Holland didn’t practice on Wednesday and was limited on Thursday and Friday due to a concussion against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football. Fourth-year safety Brandon Jones will step in for his second start this season.

“What I’ve seen growth in him is stopping the lingering,” coach Mike McDaniel said when asked about Jones on Friday. “He’s going to continue, and all that does is give people confidence. So his teammates I know are all in his corner. It’s not something easy that he’s gone through, and the journey isn’t over.

“What he wants to do is feel 100 percent comfortable executing our defense at a high level, and he’s in the midst of that journey and it’s an ongoing one.”

The Dolphins opened Cracraft’s 21-day window to be activated from injured reserve earlier this week, but the fifth-year receiver isn’t ready to return for round two against the Patriots.