Dolphins activate Jalen Ramsey off injured reserve; release CB Parry Nickerson

When the Miami Dolphins take the field Sunday afternoon vs. the New England Patriots, the team will be rocking their iconic white throwback uniforms. They’ll also have a familiar face in the starting lineup, as star cornerback Jalen Ramsey is set to be activated off injured reserve.

According to the Dolphins’ official press release, the team announced they will be activating Ramsey for Sunday and, in a corresponding move, have released veteran cornerback Parry Nickerson.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter — who has been on top of the news from the beginning — is reporting that Ramsey will officially make his 2023 regular season debut vs. the Patriots.

Miami activated six-time Pro-Bowl CB Jalen Ramsey today and he is expected to make his Dolphins’ debut Sunday vs. the Patriots. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 28, 2023

Ramsey, 29, was acquired by Miami back in March in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams. In exchange for the cornerback, the Dolphins sent tight end Hunter Long and a 2023 third-round pick (77-Overall) for Ramsey. The six-time Pro Bowl selection recorded 452 total tackles throughout his career, two sacks, 92 passes defensed, 19 interceptions, and remains one of the most-feared corners in the sport.

Ramsey isn’t the only cornerback the Dolphins will be getting back on Sunday. Veteran cornerback Nik Needham — who was activated earlier this week — will also likely be making his 2023 debut.

What are your thoughts on Jalen Ramsey’s return? Are you excited to see him vs. the New England Patriots tomorrow? How do you feel about Jevon Holland missing Sunday’s game? Let us know in the comments section below!