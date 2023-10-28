Dolphins fan confidence Week 8 results: Outlook drops following Week 7 loss

The Dolphins fell to 5-2 on the season with a Week 7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, which saw Miami struggle to find any offensive rhythm. The Eagles stuffed the Dolphins’ rushing attack and then ramped up the pressure on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa as the South Florida franchise tried to make a comeback. It was an ugly day all around for the Dolphins.

They will look to bounce back this week when they welcome the New England Patriots into Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday. Miami already beat the Patriots in New England back in Week 2 and will be looking to complete the season sweep and maintain their position as the top team in the AFC East.

The Dolphins are also starting to see players who landed on injured reserve early this year return to the active roster. How will these reinforcements impact the season for the Dolphins?

Miami fans are much less positive about the team than last week. In our weekly SB Nation Reacts fan confidence survey, brought to us by DraftKings Sportsbook, we saw a steep dive in the number of fans who seem to trust that the Dolphins are headed in the right direction. Heading into last week’s game against the Eagles, 98 percent of the fans said they agreed with the direction of the Dolphins. This week, that number dropped to just 75 percent.

That drop reflects the lowest mark of the year for Dolphins fans and their confidence in the team’s direction. The previous low had been 89 percent after the team’s Week 4 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

How will this weekend’s game against the Patriots impact the fan confidence? We will be back next week with the next edition of our SB Nation Reats poll. Make sure you come back to vote next week to let us know how you are feeling.

