New England Patriots Vs. Miami Dolphins: Your Game Predictions

daytonadolfan kicks us off this week with Miami doubling up on the Pats for the win and Wilkins/Hill/AVG/Mostert as the stars for the Phins.

Dolphins- 34-17-Hill/Mostert- AVG/ Wilkins-Bold prediction-Pain-and finally Belacheat will leave the stadium crying!

Dolfanjoe has Miami winning but like most of us is feeling burned by the total embarrassment and shame that was the officiating in last week's loss.

Who’s gonna win? At this point where do we go to ask who they have decided will win this game? MIAMI WINS THIS ONE 6 - 3 ! 17 penalties are called on each team, no one can move the ball! Obviously the kickers on both teams................ Defensive stars? The ones that have not been thrown out by the fourth quarter! NFL overcorrects from the previous week!

Molly Polly II has Miami winning by 7, the defense bowing up resulting in 4 turnovers via pressures and sacks, and X, Phillips, Hill, and Tua as the stars for the Phins!

1- Finz 2- 33-26 3- Tua n Tyreek go crazy / Phillips n Howard 4- Finz come up huge with +4 turnovers 5- more aggressive Def play calling from Fangio, results equate to sacks and creating turnovers

USMCFinzFreak sees Miami with the W by a field goal, Claypool finally contributing with his first score as a Dolphin, Chubb, and Phillips terrorizing the QB, and Tua/Hill/Mostert starring for the offense.

Who is going to win straight up? Dolphins What is your final score prediction win or lose? 33-30 Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on offense? Tua, Hill, and Mostert Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on defense? Chubb and Phillips What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game? Claypool will have his first TD reception What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be discussing? How mad Gesicki will be playing, since he missed getting the crucial first down last time the Pats played the Dolphins

Call_for_the_Priest’77 has Miami with the blowout of the Pats who only manage a couple of FGs on the day, the defense collecting at least half a dozen sacks, Wilkins being a nightmare for the Pats, and Waddle having a DAY!

Score: MIA 34, NE: 6 (Total team fury from every phase is unleashed on post-PHI bystander Pats!) OFF Star: J. Waddle (Wads brings it all day despite being hurt as WR1 with Hill being compromised / out) DEF Star: C. Wilkins (Leads the way in stuffing NE rush game, gets a sack and plenty else!) Bold Prediction: Dolphins get at least 6 sacks on the day. M. Jones benched sometime in 2nd half Critical Watch: Will McD, Vic, and Frank have our guys adjusting better than NE can change things up?

dolphinfan1323 believes that if Hill is out this week the Phins will fall in a blowout loss and the season then would just more or less be lost after that... Welp, alright, that was cheery!

If Hill is out the team will lose all confidence and fall to the Patriots 31—10. The season will begin to fall apart 5-4 at the bye week and all hope will be lost. This is an absolute must-win game! Can the defense carry the team past the Patriots? Make it 6-3 at bye week and Miami will still be alive 5-4 they are on life support and Mike McDaniel may lose the team to a high of expectations to be 5-4

SlayerNation1 has Miami with a ten-point win, AVG having a day with a defensive TD, and Tua as the offensive star of the game.

Presuming Hill is on the shelf in an abundance of caution for the Germany Playoff Game. Who will be playing? Hill, Mostert, Long, Holland, X, Ramsey, Waddle?? Miami 30- NE 20 Tua/AVG Predicting AVG has a TD Watching for Mike’s coaching preparation and energy level coming off a tough loss and possibly missing many starters. Some new wrinkles with Claypool. Watching for NE to try that horizontal rush FG block technique again. If they try it, and have a planned fake, the edge protector releases to that side and the holder lobs it over the rusher’s head.

Yarganaught sees Miami with a comfortable win, the D holding the Pats to only 4 field goals on the day, Mostert going off on offense, and Ramsey with the win of the day simply by being back on the field only 3 months after surgery!

Who is going to win straight up? Miami (Ride till the end!) What is your final score prediction win or lose? 35-12 Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on offense? Mostert Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on defense? Ramsey... Just because he’ll be on the field! What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game? Defense holds the Pats’ Offense to 0 TDs. What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be discussing? Hill and Waddle are a little nicked up... will other WRs (and Smyth) receive more balls thrown their way?

EzDz73 says Miami wins by a TD margin, the defense will collect two turnovers, Phillips and Wilkins will terrorize Mr. Jones, and Tua and Waddle will hook up for a big day.

Who is going to win straight up? Fins What is your final score prediction win or lose? 27 -20 Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on offense? Tua/Waddle Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on defense? Wilkins/Phillips What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game? D gets 2 turnovers What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be discussing? CB play

MiMiami predicts Miami will win by 3, Miami being assisted by the officials this week instead of being burned like last, with two fumbles by the Phins (please no), and Wilkins and Tua as the stars for Miami.

Who is going to win straight up? Miami What is your final score prediction win or lose? 27-24 Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on offense? Mac & Tua Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on defense? Barmore & Wilkins What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game? Miami wins due to terrible officiating and absolutely hoses New England. Miami fumbles twice and fails on one fourth-down conversion. What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be discussing? How the league gifts Miami in the win, as they sweep it under the rug the 2-5 Patriots.

NCSurferMike is calling a blowout win for the Phins, the secondary finally finding their groove with Ramsey on the field with Phillips and Tua as the other stars for Miami.

Who is going to win straight up? Miami What is your final score prediction win or lose? 31-6 Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on offense? Tua Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on defense? Ramsey and Phillips What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game? Even with Holland out, our secondary magically comes to life with Ramsey back and shuts down McCorkle. What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be discussing? How our replacement for Wynn plays in the trenches.

David7777 predicts Miami having a solid win, Berrios with a punt return to the house, the defense collecting 7 sacks behind stellar play from Phillips, Chubb, and Wilkins, and Mostert, Wilson, Waddle, and Tua blowing it up on offense.

Who is going to win straight up? Dolphins What is your final score prediction win or lose? 38-13 Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on offense? Tua, Waddle, Wilson, Mostert Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on defense? Phillips, Chubb, Wilkins What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game? Defense has 7 Sacks What will you be watching for that no one seems to be discussing? Berrios TD Punt Return

Tua2HillWaddle says the Phins with the comfortable win via great field position, the defense having a 6-pack of sacks, and Tua and Phillips as the stars of the game.

Who is going to win straight up? The Miami Dolphins What is your final score prediction win or lose? 33-17 Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on offense? Tua Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on defense? Phillips What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game? 6+ sacks on Jones What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be discussing? Field position will be lopsided in our favor compliments of our special teams.

Bill Moody predicts a solid Dolphins win, the secondary having 3 picks, the pass rush just blowing up the Pats offensive line, and Mostert as the offensive star with Ingolds blocking leading the way!

Who is going to win straight up? Fins What is your final score prediction win or lose? 27-12 Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on offense? Mostert, Ingold (blocking) Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on defense? Our entire Pass Rush What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game? 3 INTs What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be discussing? Referees (under a microscope)

TheRoo1 is calling for a 10-point win for Miami, the Phins having a failed 2-point conversion, Wilkins starring with a forced fumble that will be returned for a TD, and Mostert, Claypool, Waddle, and Tua all with big days.

Phins up,,,,,, 27 - 17 Mostert gets to take his foot off the gas as Tua hooks up with Hill, Waddle, and Claypool. CW gets him some Slack Jones junk. Throws it back because it doesnt smell like fish. CW forces a fumble that goes for a Phins six. We go for a 2 point conversion, and fail. Wont be able to watch for anything, will be on the water on Lake Hartwell, catching Zebra’s, er uh, I mean stripers.

Blaze453 says Miami wins by a large margin, Mostert for a buck and a half on the ground while Waddle has a buck and a half of his own in receiving yards, and Phillips starring on D with 2 sacks.

G Miami wins by 30 Waddle and Phillips are the stars of the game with Phillips, getting 2+ sacks and Waddle over 150 yards Oh, not much of a surprise, but Raheem Mosert runs for 150 yards I’m looking at that ol do you determine if we need to make a trade before the deadline?

A lot of great predictions this week that I hope come true except the one where we lose. Most of us believed that there was a solid chance that Hill would be in street clothes this coming Sunday at the time of the original post so there will be some missed predictions there. Thank you to each one of you who took the time to give us their prediction for this week’s game against the New England Patriots. Please check back with us on Tuesday evening when we will take a look back and see who hit on their weekly predictions.

