Previewing Patriots vs. Dolphins: 2023 Week 8 odds, coverage, analysis, news, and more

The Miami Dolphins host the New England Patriots in Week 8, finishing the season series with their AFC East rivals. We preview the game and collect all of our pre-, in-, and post-game coverage for you right here.

The Miami Dolphins beat the New England Patriots 24-17 in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season. In Week 8, they get the opportunity to back up that win by finishing the season sweep of the Patriots. The Dolphins are coming off a disappointing performance against the Philadelphia Eagles, losing 31-17 and falling to 5-32 on the year. They will be looking to bounce back as they return home to Hard Rock Stadium.

The Patriots enter this game after upsetting the Buffalo Bills. New England was able to jump out to a lead on the Bills, then withstand Buffalo’s comeback attempt, surrendering the lead only to win on a last-minute touchdown pass from quarterback Mac Jones to tight end Mike Gesicki. It was one of the top performances of Jones’ career - but was it the breakout performance that will springboard the Patriots back into AFC East and playoff contention? Or was it a one-off performance against one of the top teams in the league?

Back in Week 2, the Dolphins opened the scoring with a 23-yard field goal from kicker Jason Sanders, the only points put up in the first quarter. Miami scored again early in the second quarter, putting a touchdown on the board with an eight-yard run from running back Raheem Mostert. New England scored with just under two-minutes remaining in the half, connecting on a 49-yard field goal. Miami was not done, however, adding a touchdown with just 11 seconds remaining in the period on a two-yard pass from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

After a scoreless third quarter, the game got interesting in the fourth period. The Patriots scored about three-and-a-half minutes into the period, with quarterback Mac Jones throwing a six-yard touchdown pass to tight end Hunter Henry, pulling the Patriots to within a touchdown. The Dolphins responded three minutes later with a 43-yard touchdown run from Mostert. Three minutes after that, the Patriots were again able to pull within a score with a running back Rhamondre Stevenson two-yard rush. New England could not pull off the comeback however, and the game ended with Miami winning 24-17.

Miami’s defense pressured Jones all game, with linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel, linebacker David Long, Jr., linebacker Bradley Chubb, and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins all recording a sack during the contest, Chubb forcing a fumble, which safety Deshon Elliott recovered. Cornerback Xavien Howard tallied an interception.

Heading into this Week 8 showdown, the Dolphins are 5-2 on the season and in the lead in the AFC East. Miami is in the second position in the early playoff picture for the AFC, a game behind the Kansas City Chiefs and ahead of the Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars based on AFC win percentage. The Patriots are 2-5, last in the division and currently hold the sixth-overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Dolphins are a 9.5-point favorite for this game, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The oddsmakers have set the total points for the game at 47 and Miami is -520 on the moneyline to win. The Patriots are +390.

The Patriots ruled offensive lineman Calvin Anderson out of the game with an illness. The rest of the players on the injury report for both teams were listed as questionable:

Patriots questionable players:

Defensive lineman Christian Barmore - knee

Tackle Trent Brown - ankle/knee

Cornerback Jonathan Jones - knee

Offensive lineman Vederian Lowe - ankle

Linebacker Josh Uche - ankle/toe

Cornerback Shaun Wade - shoulder

Defensive lineman Keion White - concussion

Defensive lineman Deatrich Wise, Jr. - shoulder

Dolphins questionable players:

Wide receiver River Cracraft - shoulder (on IR)

Safety Jevon Holland - concussion

Cornerback Xavien Howard - groin

Fullback Alec Ingold - foot

Running back Raheem Mostert - ankle

Cornerback Nik Needham - Achilles

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey - knee (on IR)

Cornerback Cam Smith - foot

Center Connor Williams - groin

We have everything you need to know to watch this weekend’s game right here, giving you a one-stop shop for everything Patriots at Dolphins.

New England Patriots (2-5) at (5-2) Miami Dolphins

2023 NFL Week 8

When: Sunday, October 29, 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, October 29, 1 p.m. ET TV Coverage: CBS

Broadcast Team: Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta, Aditi Kinkhabwala

Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta, Aditi Kinkhabwala National Radio Coverage: ESPN

ESPN National Radio Broadcast Team: Steve Levy, Harry Douglas, Jeff Darlington

Steve Levy, Harry Douglas, Jeff Darlington Dolphins Radio Network: iHeart Radio (WINZ 940 AM, WBGG 105.9 FM, WTZU 94.49 (Spanish)) in Miami

