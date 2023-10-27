Dolphins’ coach Mike McDaniel hopes to get Jeff Wilson Jr. more involved in Week 8 against New England

The Philadelphia Eagles clamped Miami’s rushing attack early in last Sunday’s 31-17 loss. The Dolphins were held to 3.8 yards per carry, forcing quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to throw the ball 32 times.

Running backs Raheem Mostert and Salvon Ahmed combined for 11 carries on Sunday Night Football. Jeff Wilson Jr., who was activated from injured reserve before the game, didn’t see a rushing attempt — but did catch his lone target for four yards.

“We were planning on getting Jeff some touches last week,” coach Mike McDaniel said on Friday. “We always get frustrated when the game doesn’t go a certain direction that we were unable to do that.”

A delay of game penalty on the offense’s opening play derailed Miami’s first drive against the Eagles. Mostert had two carries for negative three yards in the first quarter. The Dolphins didn’t have a positive run until the second quarter, a one-yard carry by Ahmed early in the second.

McDaniel’s offense leads the league with an average of 162.3 rushing yards per game but the unit couldn’t get much going in Philadelphia. Avoiding penalties and converting on third down opens the door for a big day from Wilson and the league’s top rushing attack against the New England Patriots.