Where will the Patriots vs Dolphins game be televised?

The Miami Dolphins close out the annual home-and-home series with the New England Patriots on Sunday. Miami won the first meeting between the two AFC East rivals back in Week 2, coming away with a 24-17 on Sunday Night Football. While that game received the national broadcast treatment, this week’s game is limited to a regional broadcast by CBS.

The Patriots versus Dolphins game is not exactly a game in national demand. CBS’s broadcast plan clearly demonstrates the lack of a draw for this game. The majority of the country will have the Jacksonville Jaguars at Pittsburgh Steelers game on their local broadcasts. The Patriots and Dolphins will be limited to very small regional coverage.

In Florida, just south Florida, including Miami, West Palm Beach, and Fort Myers will receive the game. In the northeast, most of Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hamshire, and Maine will have the game, along with a portion of upstate New York. Birmingham, Alabama and Hawaii will be the only other markets to pick up the Patriotsriots and Dolphins.

Here is the coverage map from 506Sports.com. The Pat at Dolphins game is in green.