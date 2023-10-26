 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jalen Ramsey questions ESPN report on imminent return, says there is “a chance” he plays Sunday

Jalen Ramsey found out he’s playing this weekend from Adam Schefter.

By Jacob Mendel
Miami Dolphins Training Camp Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Thursday that Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey would make his season debut on Sunday against the New England Patriots. This was news to everyone around the league — including the three-time first-team All-Pro.

Ramsey took to X, responding 16 minutes after Schefter’s post, and shared his thoughts on the breaking news.

He has been diligently recovering from a non-contact meniscus injury sustained on the second day of training camp. The former Los Angeles Rams’ cornerback followed up with his post, saying there is “a chance” he can play Sunday but isn’t rushing the decision.

The Dolphins listed Ramsey as a limited participant for the fifth straight practice. He was limited all last week and didn’t play against the Philadelphia Eagles. Vic Fangio was asked if Ramsey would play on Sunday and Miami’s defensive coordinator echoed his mindset.

“It has yet to be determined if he’ll be able to go on Sunday,” Fangio said. “He is progressing well, practicing more this week. We’ll see how that turns out by Sunday.”

