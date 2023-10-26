Jalen Ramsey questions ESPN report on imminent return, says there is “a chance” he plays Sunday

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Thursday that Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey would make his season debut on Sunday against the New England Patriots. This was news to everyone around the league — including the three-time first-team All-Pro.

Ramsey took to X, responding 16 minutes after Schefter’s post, and shared his thoughts on the breaking news.

So this is why I just got a crazy amount of texts. Well, this is news to me … mfs don’t care about being right, they care about being first in today’s media. That’s sad. https://t.co/CZo8ATgtKy — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) October 27, 2023

He has been diligently recovering from a non-contact meniscus injury sustained on the second day of training camp. The former Los Angeles Rams’ cornerback followed up with his post, saying there is “a chance” he can play Sunday but isn’t rushing the decision.

Full transparency, there’s a CHANCE that I can play this Sunday, but that decision genuinely isn’t made yet so that is news to me just like it is to y’all lol



I have to go through a whole process to feel GREAT enough to play. I won’t play if I feel any less than GREAT. — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) October 27, 2023

I’m an @AdamSchefter fan btw, so not mad at him at all for doing his job. I was just didn’t know — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) October 27, 2023

The Dolphins listed Ramsey as a limited participant for the fifth straight practice. He was limited all last week and didn’t play against the Philadelphia Eagles. Vic Fangio was asked if Ramsey would play on Sunday and Miami’s defensive coordinator echoed his mindset.

“It has yet to be determined if he’ll be able to go on Sunday,” Fangio said. “He is progressing well, practicing more this week. We’ll see how that turns out by Sunday.”