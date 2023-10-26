Patriots vs. Dolphins injury report update for Thursday: Tyreek Hill returns to practice

The Miami Dolphins are set to host the New England Patriots on Sunday, completing the annual two-game series between the AFC East rivals. Both teams are coming into this weekend’s game banged up, with several key players either unable to practice or limited in their initial workouts on Wednesday. As Thursday’s practices conclude, both teams have released updated injury reports.

The Dolphins’ report included the good news that wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who was unable to practice on Wednesday due to a hip injury, was back on the field on Thursday. He was a limited participant in the Thursday practice. Also being upgraded from non-participants on Wednesday to limited participants on Thursday were safety Jevon Holland, who is working his way back from a concussion; fullback Alec Ingold, who is dealing with a foot injury; and running back Raheem Mostert, who has an ankle issue.

Miami listed wide receiver River Cracraft (shoulder, in IR 21-day practice window), cornerback Xavien Howard (groin), cornerback Kader Kohou (neck), cornerback Nik Needham (Achilles), cornerback Jalen Ramsey (knee, in IR 21-day practice window), and center Connor Williams (groin) as limited in both days practice. Linebacker David Long, Jr., was a full participant on both Wednesday and Thursday after entering the gameday concussion protocol during last week’s game, though he has been listed as cleared since then. Long is also dealing with a knee issue.

Miami removed guard Robert Jones from the injury report after missing Wednesday’s practice due to a personal matter.

Cornerback Cam Smith was downgraded from limited on Wednesday to a non-participant on Thursday with a foot injury.

The Patriots saw lineman Calvin Anderson (illness) and running back Ty Montgomery II (personal matter) downgraded from limited on Wednesday to not practicing on Thursday. They also had offensive lineman Vederian Lowe added to the injury report on Thursday as a limited participant with an ankle injury.

Defensive lineman Keion White was upgraded from not practicing on Wednesday to being limited no Thursday with a concussion.

Defensive lineman Christian Barimore (knee), tackle Trent Brown (ankle/knee), defensive lineman Davon Godchaux (ankle), tight end Hunter Henry (ankle), cornerback Jonathan Jones (knee), guard Cole Strange (knee), linebacker Josh Uche (ankle/toe), cornerback Shaun Wade (shoulder), and defensive lineman Deatrich Wise, Jr., (shoulder) were all limited in both days of practice this week.

Both teams will issue a final injury report, including game-day designations, on Friday. Kickoff on Sunday is set for 1 p.m. ET.