Buccaneers vs Bills: Thursday Night Football winners picks in Week 8 2023

Week 8 of the NFL season. Nearly halfway through the regular season already. The league is starting to fall into the teams fighting for playoff positions and the teams fighting for draft positions. On Thursday Night Football this week, we find two teams who are hovering somewhere in the middle of those two groups.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 3-3 on the year, just a half-game behind the Atlanta Falcons for the NFC South lead, but also sitting in the last wildcard spot in the conference. A loss on Thursday could slide them from the playoff picture and down toward the draft position fight.

On the other side of the field, the Buffalo Bills are in a similar position. After a loss in Week 7, Buffalo is 4-3 on the year, a game back of the AFC East lead, and in seventh position in the AFC playoff picture. While a loss may not push them completely out of contention in the division or the conference, it could make the uphill battle a steep one for them as the season continues.

This feels like a must-win game for both teams. The oddsmakers do not seem to think it will be much of a contest, however. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bills are nine-point favorites for the game and are expected to bounce back after last week’s loss. The over/under mark is set at 43.5 total points. The Bills are -455 on the moneyline while the Buccaneers are +350.

We here on The Phinsider continue our season-long winners picks pool among our contributors. This pool runs from Week 1 through the Super Bowl and is focused primarily on the straight-up/moneyline winners picks. We have the option to make spread and over/under picks as well. You can check those out in the tabs on the widget below from Tallysight.

Before we do get to the picks for tonight’s game, here are our rough results from last week and the overall standings for the season.

Week 7:

Sumeet Jena 7-6

George Forder 6-7

Josh Houtz 6-7

James McKinney 5-8

Jake Mendel 5-8

Kevin Nogle 5-8

Marek Brave 4-9

2023 Season Standings:

Josh Houtz 66-40

James McKinney 66-40

Kevin Nogle 64-42

Sumeet Jena 63-43

Marek Brave 61-45

George Forder 60-46

------------

Jake Mendel 55-36*

Nick Sabatino 46-31*

*Jake Mendel and Nick Sabatino have missed making picks for at least one week of the season. We will continue to track their picks throughout the rest of the season, but we will not include them in the overall standings.

Here are our Week 8 Thursday night picks: