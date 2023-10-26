Thursday Night Football: Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Buffalo Bills Live Thread & Game Information

Week eight of the 2023 NFL season kicks off this evening with a showdown between the AFC and the NFC. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will travel north to New York State this week to take on the Buffalo Bills. The Bucs come into this week off their second loss in a row and third loss in their last four games. The Atlanta Falcons defeated Tampa 16 to 13. The Bills are also coming off a loss last week to another division rival of the Dolphins, the New England Patriots with a four-point win, 29 to 24.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-3) 2nd NFC South @ Buffalo Bills (4-3) 2nd AFC East