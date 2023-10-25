Miami Dolphins designate WR River Cracraft to return from injured reserve

Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel announced on Wednesday that the 21-day window to activate River Cracraft from injured reserve has opened. He suffered a shoulder injury during Week 3’s 70-20 win over the Denver Broncos.

Week 8 marks the first week Miami’s fifth-year receiver out of Washington State is eligible to be activated from IR. He’s been targeted eight times this season, catching six passes for 87 yards and a touchdown.

“River Cracraft’s window will be opening today,” McDaniel said when asked if he expected Cracraft to play again this season. “So, I would say he’s on the positive side of that question, considering he’s practicing today for the first time.”

Cracraft was limited in Wednesday’s practice, and his status for Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots isn’t clear, but Miami could use reinforcements at receiver.

The Dolphins are battling injuries at the position as Tyreek Hill (hip) didn’t practice on Wednesday. Jaylen Waddle was limited with a back injury.