Your New England Patriots @ Miami Dolphins Week Six Predictions?

I am happy that we are at the point in the week where we can move on from last week’s disaster and begin to look forward to much more success this season for our Miami Dolphins. This week the Phins host a divisional rival in the New England Patriots who are fresh off an upset victory over the Buffalo Bills.

So for week six what are your predictions for this coming weekend’s game between your Miami Dolphins and the New England Patriots?

Who is going to win straight up?

What is your final score prediction win or lose?

Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on offense?

Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on defense?

What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game?

What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be discussing?

The follow-up answers post will be posted on Saturday evening. Following the game on Sunday afternoon, the post where we see who came close or hit on their predictions will be posted on Tuesday evening.

