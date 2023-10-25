Dolphins fan confidence poll: Week 8 2023

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Miami Dolphins fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Week 7 was not the best week of the 2023 season for the Miami Dolphins as they got kicked in the teeth by the Philadelphia Eagles. Injuries, mistakes, referees, and a slow start all came back to bite the team as they dropped to 5-2 on the season.

The good news is, the team is still in the lead in the AFC East and they now get to come home to face a struggling New England Patriots team - albeit a Patriots team that beat the Buffalo Bills this past week. Can the Dolphins right the ship in Week 8?

And, how are the fans feeling about the direction of the Dolphins? Our SB Nation Reacts poll is back to ask you for your confidence in the team. Check it out below and feel free to discuss in the comments.