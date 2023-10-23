The Splash Zone 10/23/23: Dolphins cannot overcome mistakes in loss to Eagles

Between the multiple injures and mistakes, the Miami Dolphins couldn’t overcome them as they lost to the Philadelphia Eagles 31 - 17 . Still the team put up a fight on the road against a tough opponent, but fans want to see the Dolphins win one of these tough games already. Offensively, Tua Tagovailoa did what he could with three o-line starters out. He made one terrible decision and threw an interception as they were driving into the redzone late in the game. The dominant run game the Dolphins have had was not existent as the Eagles defensive line just overpowered the banged up offensive line of the Dolphins. Up next for the Dolphins is a home game against the New England Patriots.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Miami Dolphins vs. Philadelphia Observations: Five Things We Learned in Week 7

The Miami Dolphins started slow and faded late to lose to the Philadelphia Eagles. But the toughest opponent on this night was themselves.

Dolphins at Eagles

Dolphins vs. Eagles: 5 Instant Takeaways

The Dolphins tried to make a statement in a Sunday Night Football Game at Philadelphia. Here are our 5 Instant Takeaways.

Eagles 31, Dolphins 17: Instant analysis - A to Z Sports

The Dolphins had their chances but couldn't capitalize against the Eagles on Sunday night

Miami Dolphins vs. Philadelphia Observations: Five Things We Learned in Week 7

The Miami Dolphins started slow and faded late to lose to the Philadelphia Eagles. But the toughest opponent on this night was themselves.

Miami Dolphins Fight Back but Come Up Short Against Philadelphia Eagles - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins dropped to 5-2 on the season with their 31-17 loss at Philadelphia

Mike McDaniel

Mike McDaniel Shoe Collection: A Look at the Dolphins HC's Surprise Passion

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel was already viewed as the coolest coach in the NFL -- that was before we knew his passion for sneakers.

Dolphins Secondary

Specifics of Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey knee injury reason for potential quick return

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport details Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey's quicker-than-expected return from a summer knee surgery.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 10/22/23: Dolphins-Eagles, A Sunday night showdown - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Dolphins vs. Eagles preview Week 7 Sunday Night Football: Attacking Philadelphia defense, Jalen Hurts strengths, odds - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles take the primetime stage on Sunday Night Football for Week 7. We get a closer look at the Eagles from Bleeding Green Nation.

Dolphins vs Eagles odds Week 7 Sunday Night Football: 5 player prop bets for Miami - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins visit the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football tonight. Here are five Dolphins player props to consider for the game.

2023 Week 7 NFL odds: Winner predictions for Sunday games - The Phinsider

The NFL’s Week 7 Sunday slate of games is here. Who will win each game? We bring our predictions

NFL Week 7 Sunday Night Football final score: Dolphins vs. Eagles - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles met in a Sunday Night Football marquee matchup in Week 7.