Dolphins vs. Eagles: Chase Claypool set to make Miami debut, Xavien Howard inactive

The Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles have released their respective inactive players lists ahead of the teams’ Sunday Night Football game in Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season. For the Dolphins, the good news is wide receiver Chase Claypool, for whom Miami traded two weeks ago, is set to make his debut with the team. The bad news is, two starters at key positions will not be available.

Miami listed Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard and center Connor Williams as inactive for the game. Both players have been dealing with injuries throughout the week, and now it appears it will sideline them for this matchup with the reigning NFC champion Eagles. In the middle of the offensive line, Liam Eichenberg will make his third start in Williams’ place this year.

At cornerback, the team will likely start Kader Kohou and Eli Apple, hoping to replace Howard. The Dolphins corners will be challenged with slowing wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, with the possibility of Julio Jones, recently signed by Philadelphia, also joining into the offensive attack.

Also inactive for Miami are wide receiver Robbie Chosen, cornerback Kelvin Joseph, and tight end Tyler Kroft. The team listed quarterback Skylar Thompson as the emergency quarterback.

The Eagles listed running back Rashaad Penny, safety Reed Blankenship, cornerback Bradley Roby, linebacker Patrick Johnson, defensive tackle Moro Ojomo, and tight end Albert Okwuegbunam on their inactive list. Quarterback Tanner McKee is the team’s emergency quarterback.

Both teams are 5-1 coming into the game and are considered among the top teams in the NFL. The game was expected to be an offensive shootout, and now, with Howard’s inactive status, it may turn into a high-scoring game. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. from Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field.