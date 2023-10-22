Sunday Night Football: Miami Dolphins @ Philadelphia Eagles Live Thread & Game Information

After a solid 5 and 1 start to the 2023 season, our Miami Dolphins will face their most difficult test of the season when they travel north to take on the 5 and 1 Philadelphia Eagles this evening. Miami is coming off a blowout win over the Carolina Panthers while the Eagles will be looking to bounce back in a big way after dropping their first game of their season last week to the New York Jets.
Assuming that Philly will come into this game with a bit of a chip on their shoulder it should be nearly impossible for the Dolphins defense to hold the potent Eagles offense to anything close to the 14 points that the Jets gave up last weekend. The key to winning this evening’s game for the Dolphins is most likely going to fall on the shoulders of the offense in a game that may turn out to be an epic shootout. Here’s hoping that our masterful, offensive genius of a head coach delivers his best offensive game plan ever!
Please use this live game thread to discuss this evening's game between your Miami Dolphins and the Philadelphia Eagles.
Miami Dolphins (5-1) 1st AFC East @ Philadelphia Eagles (5-1) 1st NFC East
- Kickoff: 8:20 PM EST, Sunday, October 22nd
- Location: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: NBC
- TV Broadcast Team: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark
- Referees: Brad Allen (Referee), Duane Heydt (Umpire), Sarah Thomas (Down Judge), Walter Flowers (Line Judge), Rick Patterson (Field Judge), Boris Cheek (Side Judge), Greg Yette (Back Judge), Kirt Shay (Replay Official), Brian Davies (Replay Assistant)
- Streaming: fuboTV; Peacock; NFL+ (Replay after the game)
- Miami Dolphins Radio Network: iHeart Radio (WINZ 940 AM, WBGG 105.9 FM, WTZU 94.49 (Spanish)) in Miami
- Dolphins Radio Broadcast Team: Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, Kim Bokamper / Spanish broadcast: Roly Martin, Eduardo Martell
- SiriusXM Channels: Channel 88 (National) 226 (Miami Dolphins), 225 (Philadelphia Eagles)
- Head-to-Head: Miami Dolphins lead 9 to 6
- Most Recent Game Results: Miami Dolphins won 37-31 at Miami, 2019 Week 13 (12/1/19)
- Most Recent Game at Site Results: Miami Dolphins won 20-19 at Philadelphia, 2015 Week 10 (11/15/2015)
- Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook: Philadelphia Eagles -3
- Over/Under via DraftKings Sportsbook: 52
- Weather: 86°F, Partly cloudy
