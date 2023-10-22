Sunday Night Football: Miami Dolphins @ Philadelphia Eagles Live Thread & Game Information

After a solid 5 and 1 start to the 2023 season, our Miami Dolphins will face their most difficult test of the season when they travel north to take on the 5 and 1 Philadelphia Eagles this evening. Miami is coming off a blowout win over the Carolina Panthers while the Eagles will be looking to bounce back in a big way after dropping their first game of their season last week to the New York Jets.

Assuming that Philly will come into this game with a bit of a chip on their shoulder it should be nearly impossible for the Dolphins defense to hold the potent Eagles offense to anything close to the 14 points that the Jets gave up last weekend. The key to winning this evening’s game for the Dolphins is most likely going to fall on the shoulders of the offense in a game that may turn out to be an epic shootout. Here’s hoping that our masterful, offensive genius of a head coach delivers his best offensive game plan ever!

Please use this live game thread to discuss this evening’s game between your Miami Dolphins and the Philadelphia Eagles. Please follow all site rules in the live threads as with any other post on The Phinsider. Also, please remember that SBNation has a strict prohibition against sharing, discussing, or requesting illegal game streams.

Miami Dolphins (5-1) 1st AFC East @ Philadelphia Eagles (5-1) 1st NFC East