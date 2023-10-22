2023 NFL Week 7 winners picks for Sunday games

The NFL is into the heart of the Week 7 of the 2023 season. There is no morning game this weekend, just the traditional early afternoon, late afternoon, and night game. The week includes 13 games, 11 on Sunday, with six teams on their bye week this weekend.

The early afternoon games today include the Las Vegas Raiders at Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts, the Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots, the Washington Commanders at New York Giants, Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens. The late time slot will include the Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Rams, Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos, and Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs. The Sunday Night Football game features one of the year’s top games, with the 5-1 Miami Dolphins at 5-1 Philadelphia Eagles taking the primetime stage.

Here on The Phinsider, we run a season-long winners picks poll among our contributors. We mostly focus only on the straight-up winners, but some of the group have also made picks against the spread and with the point total for each game. The odds for the games are brought to us by DraftKings Sportsbook. You can check out our picks, including the spread picks, in the widget below, provided by Tallysight.

Here are our Sunday picks for Week 7. We will post our Monday picks tomorrow morning.