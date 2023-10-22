Week 7 Late Afternoon Games Live Thread & Game Information

Please use this thread to follow and discuss today’s late afternoon NFL games. Remember that all site rules continue to apply in live threads as in any other post on the site. As always SBNation has a strict rule against discussing, requesting, or providing illegal game streams. Doing so may result in a temporary or permanent ban from the entire SBNation platform.

Week 7 Late Afternoon Games

Pittsburgh Steelers (3-2) 2nd AFC North @ Los Angeles Rams (3-3) 3rd NFC West

Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California When: 4:05 PM EST

4:05 PM EST TV: FOX

FOX Line: Los Angeles Rams -3

Los Angeles Rams -3 Over/Under: 44

Arizona Cardinals (1-5) 4th NFC West @ Seattle Seahawks (3-2) 2nd NFC West

Where: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington

Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington When: 4:05 PM EST

4:05 PM EST TV: FOX

FOX Line: Seattle Seahawks -8.5

Seattle Seahawks -8.5 Over/Under: 44.5

Green Bay Packers (2-3) 2nd NFC North @ Denver Broncos (1-5) 4th AFC West

Where: Empower Field at Mile High Stadium, Denver, Colorado

Empower Field at Mile High Stadium, Denver, Colorado When: 4:25 PM EST

4:25 PM EST TV: CBS

CBS Line: Green Bay Packers -1

Green Bay Packers -1 Over/Under: 45

Los Angeles Chargers (2-3) 3rd AFC West @ Kansas City Chiefs (5-1) 1st AFC West