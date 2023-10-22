Week 7 Early Afternoon Games Live Thread & Game Information

Please use this thread to follow and discuss today’s early afternoon NFL games. Remember that all site rules continue to apply in live threads as in any other post on the site. As always SBNation has a strict rule against discussing, requesting, or providing illegal game streams. Doing so may result in a temporary or permanent ban from the entire SBNation platform.

Week 7 Early Afternoon Games

Las Vegas Raiders (3-3) 2nd AFC West @ Chicago Bears (1-5) 4th NFC North

Where: Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST TV: FOX

FOX Line: Las Vegas Raiders -2.5

Las Vegas Raiders -2.5 Over/Under: 38

Cleveland Browns (3-2) 3rd AFC North @ Indianapolis Colts (3-2) 2nd AFC South

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST TV: CBS

CBS Line: Cleveland Browns -3.5

Cleveland Browns -3.5 Over/Under: 40.5

Buffalo Bills (4-2) 2nd AFC East @ New England Patriots (1-5) 4th AFC East

Where: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST TV: CBS

CBS Line: Buffalo Bills -7.5

Buffalo Bills -7.5 Over/Under: 40

Atlanta Falcons (3-3) 2nd NFC South @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-2) 1st NFC South

Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST TV: FOX

FOX Line: Tampa Bay Buccaneers -2.5

Tampa Bay Buccaneers -2.5 Over/Under: 37

Washington Commanders (3-3) 3rd NFC East @ New York Giants (1-5) 4th NFC East

Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutheford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium, East Rutheford, New Jersey When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST TV: CBS

CBS Line: Washington Commanders -3

Washington Commanders -3 Over/Under: 37.5

Detroit Lions (5-1) 1st NFC North @ Baltimore Ravens (4-2) 1st NFC North