Week 7 Early Afternoon Games Live Thread & Game Information

Week 7 Early Afternoon Games
Las Vegas Raiders (3-3) 2nd AFC West @ Chicago Bears (1-5) 4th NFC North
- Where: Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- Line: Las Vegas Raiders -2.5
- Over/Under: 38
Cleveland Browns (3-2) 3rd AFC North @ Indianapolis Colts (3-2) 2nd AFC South
- Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- Line: Cleveland Browns -3.5
- Over/Under: 40.5
Buffalo Bills (4-2) 2nd AFC East @ New England Patriots (1-5) 4th AFC East
- Where: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- Line: Buffalo Bills -7.5
- Over/Under: 40
Atlanta Falcons (3-3) 2nd NFC South @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-2) 1st NFC South
- Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- Line: Tampa Bay Buccaneers -2.5
- Over/Under: 37
Washington Commanders (3-3) 3rd NFC East @ New York Giants (1-5) 4th NFC East
- Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutheford, New Jersey
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- Line: Washington Commanders -3
- Over/Under: 37.5
Detroit Lions (5-1) 1st NFC North @ Baltimore Ravens (4-2) 1st NFC North
- Where: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- Line: Baltimore Ravens -3
- Over/Under: 43
