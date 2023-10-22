Dolphins vs. Eagles: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles take center stage Sunday night as the two 5-1 teams face off in primetime. Miami is coming off two straight wins, having dispatched the New York Giants in Week 5 and the Carolina Panthers in Week 6, to bounce back from their loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 3. The Eagles are coming off their first loss of the season after dropping to the New York Jets last week and will be looking to rebound this week.

Can Miami prove they can keep up with the league’s elite? Will the Eagles return to the form that has them reigning as the NFC champion?

The line for the game has been hovering right around the home-field advantage mark for the Eagles, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. As of Sunday morning, it was still there, with Philadelphia giving the Dolphins three points. The game is expected to be a high-scoring affair, with the point total set at 52.5, the highest mark in the league this week. The Dolphins are +124 on the moneyline while the Eagles are -148.

How can you watch today’s game? We have everything you need to know right here.

Kickoff: Sunday, October 22, 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TV Broadcast: NBC (National Coverage)

TV Broadcast Team: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark

Online Stream Options: fuboTV; Peacock ; NFL+ (Replay after the game)

National Radio Coverage: Westwood One

National Radio Broadcast Team: Ryan Radtke, Mike Golic

Dolphins Radio Network: iHeart Radio (WINZ 940 AM, WBGG 105.9 FM, WTZU 94.49 (Spanish)) in Miami

Dolphins Radio Broadcast Team: Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, Kim Bokamper / Spanish broadcast: Roly Martin, Eduardo Martell

SiriusXM Channels: Channel 88 (National) 226 (Dolphins), 225 (Eagles)

Referees: Brad Allen (Referee), Duane Heydt (Umpire), Sarah Thomas (Down Judge), Walter Flowers (Line Judge), Rick Patterson (Field Judge), Boris Cheek (Side Judge), Greg Yette (Back Judge), Kirt Shay (Replay Official), Brian Davies (Replay Assistant)

Note: This is the second Dolphins game this year for Allen’s crew, having previously served as the officiating team for the Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers game in Week 1.

Betting Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook: Eagles -3 | Total: 52.5

Jersey Combinations:

Injury Report:

Dolphins - Questionable: Cornerback Xavien Howard (groin); Fullback Alec Ingold (foot); Center Connor Williams (groin); The Dolphins also ruled out cornerback Jalen Ramsey (knee) and cornerback Nik Needham (Achilles), but they are injured reserve and the physically unable to perform lists, respectively. While their practice windows are open, neither player has been activated to the 53-man roster yet.

Eagles - Out: Safety Reed Blankenship (ribs); Cornerback Bradley Roby (shoulder)

Practice Squad Elevations:

Dolphins: Tanner Conner, tight end

Tanner Conner, tight end Eagles: Mekhi Garner, cornerback; Julio Jones, wide receiver

Dolphins 2023 Practice Squad Elevations Tracker: Cameron Goode, OLB - 3 elevations (Weeks 1-3) - Promoted in Week 4 Chase Winovich, DE - 3 elevations (Weeks 2, 4-5) Tanner Conner, TE - 2 elevations (Week 6-7) Robbie Chosen, WR - 1 elevation (Week 3) - Promoted in Week 4 Up to two players per week may be elevated from the practice squad to be eligible for the team’s game-day active roster. An individual player may be elevated up to three times in the season. Any further desire by the team to have the player available on game day will require the team to sign the player to the 53-man roster.

Weather: 52°F, Partly cloudy, windy

Head-to-Head: Dolphins 9-6

Most Recent Game Results: Dolphins, 37-31 at Miami, 2019 Week 13 (12/1/19)

Most Recent Game at Site Results: Dolphins 20-19 at Philadelphia, 2015 Week 10 (11/15/15)

