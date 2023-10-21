Miami Dolphins activate running back Jeff Wilson Jr., elevate tight end Tanner Conner

Running back Jeff Wilson Jr. will make his season debut on Sunday Night Football against the Philadelphia Eagles after spending the season’s first six weeks on injured reserve. The Miami Dolphins activated the sixth-year running back on Saturday and elevated tight end Tanner Conner for Sunday’s game.

Wilson last played on Jan. 15, rushing for 23 yards and a touchdown in Miami’s playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills. The Dolphins acquired Wilson in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers on Nov. 1. He finished the year playing 16 games with 860 rushing yards and six total touchdowns.

The Dolphins placed Chris Brooks on injured reserve, leaving Wilson, Raheem Mostert, and Salvon Ahmed as running backs available in an offense averaging a league-best 181.8 yards on the ground.

Conner appeared in last week’s win over the Carolina Panthers, playing 23 snaps in the 42-21 victory. The undrafted college free agent from Idaho State appeared in 13 games as a rookie in 2022.

Four players, including fullback Alec Ingold, are questionable for Sunday’s game against the Eagles. Miami’s fullback missed practice on Wednesday and was limited on Thursday and Friday due to a foot injury.

More than half Conner’s snaps against the Panthers came on special teams. Still, he has the speed to slip past linebackers on the second level — especially when defenders spend most of their time watching wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.