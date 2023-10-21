Miami Dolphins Vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Your Game Predictions

Earlier this week I posted our weekly predictions post with the question-

“What are your predictions for this coming weekend’s game between your Miami Dolphins and the Philadelphia Eagles?”

Who is going to win straight up?

What is your final score prediction win or lose?

Who do you think will be the stars of the game on both offense and defense?

What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game?

What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be talking about?

Below are some of your best predictions for the Dolphins week three game against the Eagles-

David7777 kicks us off this week with a prediction of an 11-point Phins win, Tua throwing for nearly 4 bills, Phillips, Wilkins, and Sieler as stars of the game on defense, and Tua, Waddle, Hill, and Barrios staring on the offense!

Who is going to win straight up? - Dolphins What is your final score prediction win or lose? - 35-24 Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on offense? -Tua-Waddle-Berrios-Hill-Mostert Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on defense? - Phillips-Wilkins-Sieler What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game? Tua 4 TD 377 Yards Passing What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be discussing? Berrios has a larger role

toscana jones has Miami dropping this game by a field goal to Philly, Long, and Wilkins as the stars for the defense, Waddle, Hill, and Tua as stars for the offense, and the Phins' defense just struggling in general.

Who is going to win straight up? Phila What is your final score prediction win or lose? 31-28 Eagles Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on offense? Tua, Hill & Waddle Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on defense? Wilkins and Long What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game? The Phins D won’t be able to stop the Eagles' last FG drive What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be discussing? If Eichenberg starts, how well does the interior Oline hold up if Jalen Carter plays (copied) The game will depend on the performance of the Phins D. If they can make some key stops the Phins will have a fighting chance...

Alpha6 has Miami leaving Philly with a 4-point win, X and Phillips as the stars on defense, Tua and Waddle as the stars on offense, and the D having a pick-6.

Who is going to win straight up? Dolphins What is your final score prediction win or lose? Dolphins 31, Eagles 27 Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on offense? Tua/Waddle Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on defense? J Phillips/Xavien What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game? Defense pick 6 What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be discussing? Durham Smythe

Tua2HillWaddle is predicting a 10-point Dolphins win, Holland as a star of the game with a pick and a fumble recovery, and Tua and Waddle as the stars of the offense.

Who is going to win straight up? The Miami Dolphins What is your final score prediction win or lose? 34-24 Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on offense? Tua/Jaylen Waddle Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on defense? Javon Holland What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game? JH with a pic & fumble recovery What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be discussing? Vic will mix in much more blitzing and bring the most pressure we’ve seen all season. The D starts to take shape

DolphinsKings1 has the Phins with the 11-point win, Tua as a star of the game after throwing for over 400 yards and 4 TDs, Waddle, Berrios, Hills, Smythe, and Mostert as the other offensive stars of the game, and Howard, Phillips, Holland, Wilkins and Sieler as the defensive stars of the game.

Who is going to win straight up? - Dolphins What is your final score prediction win or lose? - 38-27 Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on offense? -Tua-Waddle-Berrios-Hill-Mostert-Smythe Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on defense? - Phillips-Wilkins-Sieler-Holland-Howard What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game? Tua 4 TD 423 Yards Passing What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be discussing? Smythe has a larger role

USMC_Dolfan102 is calling for a 4-point Miami win, Tua going off with 400 yards passing and 4 TDs, Hill as the other offensive star, and Phillips as the star on defense.

Miami wins - 35 - 31 Tyreek Hill stars in offense Jaelan Phillips in defense Tua throws for 4 TDs and over 400 yards Both secondaries are banged up. Primed for the Miami offense to have a big passing day and as long as Tua gets the ball out fast the pass rush will be nullified.

Phinsox has Miami by 5, the offense going for it on 4th down as a regular occurrence, and Mostert and Chubb as the stars of the game for the Phins.

Eagles win 34-29 Hurts & Mostert star on offense, Eagles DL via sacks & Chubb star on defense. Going for it on 4th down will the norm in this game. I will be watching to see if the Dolphins have truly arrived yet: I believe they are headed in the right direction but they haven’t played well on the road under MM. They had a nice comeback win over the Ravens last year and they beat the Lions who were still struggling at the time but the Chargers are 2-3 so far this year and the win in New England doesn’t look as impressive now as it did in week 2. The combined record of teams the Dolphins have beaten this year is 5-24. This is their chance to show up on prime time. They lost to the only winning team they played this year and played poorly. I’m hoping that was just a bad game and they demonstrate they can go on the road and beat the NFC champs. They don’t have to win to prove themselves but they can’t be out of sync and struggle and expect to go anywhere in the playoffs.

Gusha has the Phins winning by a field goal margin, Chubb ending the game with a sack, Mostert having a solid day with 2 TDs, and Waddle starring for the offense with 2 TDs. Gusha, I guess, is also predicting the defense to get a safety or for Sanders to miss an extra point but nail two field goals.

The Dolphins will win 33-30. The Eagles running back(Swift )will rush for more than 150 and 3 tds. Mostert will run for 80 yards and 2 TD. The game star on offense will be Waddle with 2 TDs. The defenses will suffer but Bradley Chubb gets a sack to end the game.

Molly Polly II is predicting a win for Miami 34-30, the game being mostly a field goal competition and Hill, Mostert, Holland, and Phillips as the stars of the game.

1) Finz 2) 34-30 3) Hill/Mostert and Phillips/Holland 4) Finz win FG battle 5) AJ Brown, can our Def shut him down and under 100 yards receiving!

EzDz73 says the Phins win by 3, with at least one turnover for the defense, Wilkins, Chubb, Tua, and Hill as the stars of the game.

What is your final score prediction win or lose? 31 - 28 Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on offense? Hill and Tua Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on defense? Wilkins and Chubb What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game? Defense forces a turnover What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be discussing? How Oline looks

SuperG! has Miami winning by a fairly comfortable margin, with the defense hauling in two picks, Wilkins, Chubb, and Claypool as the stars of the game.

Who is going to win straight up? Umm, Dolphins... duh! What is your final score prediction win or lose? 42-30 Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on offense? Newly released vending machine, Chase Claypool Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on defense? Wilkins, Chubb What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game? Hurts hurts his team with 2 picks What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be discussing? Dolphins beat a good team on the road, but the national media will come up with other reasons why the Dolphins are still not legit.

ElPasoPhinFan says Miami will win by a TD, AVG, Holland, Hill, and Tua starring, and Miami having at least 350 yards through the air.

Who is going to win straight up? Miami What is your final score prediction win or lose? 34-27 Miami Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on offense? Tua & Hill Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on defense? Holland and Gink What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game? The ease that the pass game will have against the Eagles, 350+ yards in the air What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be discussing? If Eichenberg starts, how well the interior Oline holds up if Jalen Carter plays. Also how well the Miami pass rush plays against a competent Oline now 7 games into the season.

daytonadolfan is calling a 3-point Miami win, the defense with 3 sacks, and AVG, Wilkins, Waddle, and Hill as the stars of the game.

Dolphins, 27-24, Hill/Waddle, Wilkins/ Van Ginkle, the defense gets 3 sacks, Eagles fans mug all the Dolphin fans outside the stadium!

MiMiami has the Dolphins getting their second loss of the season, and Holland and Sanders as the stars for Miami with Sanders having a great day with two extra points and two field goals over 50 yards.

Who is going to win straight up? Eagles What is your final score prediction win or lose? 27 - 20 Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on offense? AJ Brown & Jason Sanders Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on defense? Jalen Carter & Jevon Holland What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game? Jason Sanders hits both PATs and 2 FGs.... both beyond 50 yards What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be discussing? How many batteries the fans throw on the field.

USMCFinzFreak says Miami will be 6 and 1 after this week's game, with the defense gathering in three turnovers, and Berrios, Claypool, Wilkins, and Holland starring.

Who is going to win straight up? Dolphins What is your final score prediction win or lose? 45-35 Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on offense? Berrios and Claypool Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on defense? Wilkins and Holland What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game? The defense will force 3 turnovers What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be discussing? If Waddle will forgo his waddle celebration and do the “Fly Eagles Fly” when he scores a touchdown.

Spok507 believes the Phins will leave town with a 6-point win, Claypool flashing for at least one play, Tyreek going for 140 and two TDs, Mostert adding 85 yards to his season total, and the pass rush of Chubb, Phillips, and AVG forcing Hurts into some costly mistakes.

Winner: Dolphins 30-24 Stars: Tyreek. He’s going to get behind their make-shift secondary for 140 yards and 2 scores. Mostert will have a good day with 85 yards rushing. And AVG, Phillips, and Chubb will force Hurts into making mistakes to avoid sacks. Bold Prediction: Claypool will get into the game and make an explosive play. What watching: How the Line applies pressure and the LB contains Hurts. We’ve been crushed by mobile QBs in the past, but I’m hoping we can deal with it now.

NCSurferMike has Miami winning in blowout fashion, the D with a pick-6, Tua, Mostert, Hill, Wilkins, AVG, and Holland as the stars of the game.

What is your final score prediction win or lose? 41-17 Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on offense? Tua, Hill, Mostert Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on defense? Wilkins, Holland, AVG What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game? The Defense shows up. We get a pick 6 What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be discussing? WR Blocking

fish phins has Miami of course by two TDs, Claypool having a great first game as a Phin, Phillips all over Hurts, and the Eagles' defensive focus on Hill burning them.

Who is going to win straight up? Miami of course. What is your final score prediction win or lose? 45-31 Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on offense? Waddle. Philly will spend too many resources on Hill and the Penguin will make them pay. Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on defense? Phillips will be going against backup offensive linemen and will be on or around Hurts all night. What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game? Chase Claypool will have 100+ yards and a tuddy. What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be discussing? I want to see a meaningful, positive impact from special teams - return for a TD, blocked kick, 50+ yards field goal, etc...

Dolphiner believes that Miami will have a four-point win, Tua dominating in the passing game with nearly 350 yards and 3 TDs while the defense contains the Eagles running game and forces Hurts into an errant throw.

Fins win 24-20 Jalen Hurts throws yet ANOTHER interception in a game where the Eagles struggle to find the run. Dolphins' passing game dominates, while their running game grows stagnant on the ground due to Philly’s elite defensive line. Tua throws for almost 350 yards and 3 TDs

Jef1651 has the Dolphins dropping this one, and Claypool, Hill, AVG, Long, Waddle, and Mostert with solid games.

Eagles win. 27 - 23 Hill, Waddle, Mostert AVG and Long Jr Claypool makes a splash The trenches, lead blocking. This is a good final loss for the Dolphins. Early, non-conference, away, quality opponent, missing multiple impact players. After this loss, the Phins should start ascending.

Dolfriend says Miami gets the W by a TD, with Phillips, Ogbah, and AVG as the stars for the defense, Hill, Waddle, and Tua as the stars of the offense with Tua going off for 400+ yards and 3 TDs. Also has Mostert with at least one more TD.

Who is going to win straight up? Dolphins get the W What is your final score prediction win or lose? Fins 31-24 What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game? Tua 3 TDs, 400+yds passing, Mostert 1 TD rushing. Tua MVP frenzy in the media. The messiah has returned! Stars on O: Tua, Hill & Waddle - Eagles secondary is decimated and ranked 20th in the NFLStars on D: whoever plays against the RT with Lane Johnson out (Ogbah/AVG/JP) What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be discussing? Smythe, Ingold, Berrios, Mostert and Chase all have catches in this game as Tua shares the love.

Well, that's our random selection of predictions this week. Most of us still see Miami winning in what will be a fairly close game with others believing that Miami will drop their second game of the season. Thank you to each one of you who took the time to give us their prediction for this week's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Please check back with us on Tuesday evening when we will take a look back and see who hit on their weekly predictions.

If you would like to join in on the conversations where we highlight some of our favorite predictions for that week’s game (and even some that I disagree with) please be sure to sign up for a Phinsider account. The week's predictions post will be posted during the week on Wednesday evening with the follow-up post coming every Saturday evening and the follow-up to the game post the following Tuesday evening.