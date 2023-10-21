Miami Dolphins LB Jaelan Phillips will be on a snap count against the Philadelphia Eagles

Jaelan Phillips missed three of six games this season for the Miami Dolphins but is on track to play in back-to-back games for the first time. The former first-round pick was limited in practice last week before playing 30 snaps in Sunday’s win over the Carolina Panthers.

Miami’s third-year pass rusher had a full week of practice and is set to play against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football. That said, the Dolphins are still taking it slow with Phillips as he recovers from an oblique injury.

“We’re still not going to play him full time, not like he was in the first game,” defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said on Thursday. “But he definitely is progressing and definitely happy to have him back.”

Phillips played a season-high 79 snaps in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers and 32 snaps against the Denver Broncos in Week 3. He earned two tackles last Sunday, pushing his season total to 10 through 131 snaps.

“Yeah, I think it was great that we got him in the game last week,” Fangio said. “I think that was really good. Hopefully he’ll be better this week.”

The Dolphins will again lean on Andrew Van Ginkel, who is tied with Zach Sieler for a team-high four sacks. Miami’s defense is tied for third with 21 sacks on the year, but Phillips’ length and strength on the outside will be required to disrupt a Philadelphia offense averaging 395 yards per game.