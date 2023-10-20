Tyreek Hill on facing the Eagles on Sunday Night Football: This is what football is all about

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins eagerly await the chance to knock off the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football in what some consider Week 7’s must-watch matchup.

The Dolphins rank first in passing yards (316.8) and points (37.2) per game. Philadelphia surrenders an average of 232.2 yards through the air. Both teams are 5-1 through six games with sights set on a postseason run.

“I love it. This is what football is all about,” Hill said on Thursday. “Going against a real good opponent, Sunday Night Football, no better stage. I feel like our guys are ready with the way we practiced today.”

Miami is 2-1 on the road after falling to the Buffalo Bills in Week 4. The Eagles are 2-0 and average 34 points playing at Lincoln Financial Field.

“I’ve played in Philly,” Hill said. “I mean obviously the fans are going to be fans, regardless of who you play against. Some good, some nasty. I feel like playing this game, that’s what you have to expect sometimes, and that’s what I’m ready for.

“We’re just going to treat [the Eagles] like any other opponent. We’re going to go in there and play hard and do what we have to do to win.”