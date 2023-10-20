Dolphins vs Eagles Sunday Night Football preview: Week 7 odds, coverage, analysis, news, and more

The Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles are set to meet in a Week 7 Sunday Night Football contest. We collect all of our pre-, in-, and post-game coverage for you right here.

The NFL has a marquee matchup on tap this weekend as the Miami Dolphins visit the Philadelphia Eagles in a Sunday Night Football game. The primetime scheduling for two of the teams tied for the best record in the league, both sitting at 5-1 on the season, is exactly what the league was envisioning when they created the schedule back in April.

The Dolphins enter the game with the best offense in the league, leading in every major statistical category: yards, passing yards, rushing yards, and scoring. They have the league’s leader in passing yards, yards per attempt, passing touchdowns, and passer rating with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. They have the running back with the fourth most rushing yards this year and the highest yards per carry average, De’Von Achane, though he is on injured reserve heading into this week. Not to be outdone, however, running back Raheem Mostert is seventh in rushing yards and leads the league in rushing touchdowns and total touchdowns. Mostert also leads the league in scoring, with eight placekickers between him and the next offensive player.

The Eagles are not outgunned in this game. They are second in total offense, ninth in passing offense, second in rushing offense, and fifth in scoring. Quarterback Jalen Hurts is tenth in passing yards, tied for tenth in yards per attempt, tied for 14th in passing touchdowns, and 19th in passer rating. He is also tied for second in interceptions thrown this year. Running back D’Andre Smith is sixth in rushing yards and wide receiver A.J. Brown is second in receiving yards.

This game features two of the top offenses in the league going toe-to-toe.

The difference may be the defense, where the Eagles are ninth, giving up 298.0 yards per game, while Miami is 20th, allowing 343.7 yards against them each week. Miami’s defense is allowing 26 points per game, the 26th most in the league, while the Eagles are 15th, allowing 20.7 points per game.

This game feels like it is set up to be an offensive shootout, but the Eagles defense has the advantage if they are able to step up while Miami’s struggles.

The Dolphins and Eagles last met in 2019, a Week 13 game in Miami. Philadelphia jumped out to an early lead with a running back Miles Sanders 15-yard touchdown reception on a pass from quarterback Carson Wentz, just over one minute into the game. Just under four minutes later, the Eagles added a field goal to take a 10-0 lead.

Miami got on the board just before the end of the first quarter with wide receiver DeVante Parker scoring on a 43-yard pass from quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick.

The second quarter again featured the Eagles putting up 10 points, first with a field goal four minutes into the period, then with a touchdown as the half ended on a pass from Wentz to wide receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside with a successful two-point conversion. In between the two Eagles scoring drives, Miami managed a touchdown on a fake field goal, with punter Matt Haack throwing a one-yard pass to kicker Jason Sanders for the score. The Eagles led 21-14 at the half.

The second half saw the Eagles open the scoring with a Wentz touchdown pass to wide receiver Nelson Agholor. Miami then scored two touchdowns, one on a pass from Fitzpatrick to Parker and one from Fitzpatrick to tight end Mike Gesicki, but a missed extra point and a failed two-point conversion led to just 12 points and an Eagles 28-26 lead at the end of the third quarter.

Miami scored four minutes into the final period on a rush from running back Patrick Laird, then converted the two-point try. They added a field goal eight minutes later to pull ahead 37-28. The Eagles added a late field goal to pull within six, but time ran out and Miami came away with the 37-31 victory.

The Eagles are a 2.5-point favorite for this game, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The oddsmakers have set the total points for the game at 51.5 and Miami is +114 on the moneyline to win. The Eagles are -135.

The teams will release updated injury reports on Friday.

We have everything you need to know to watch this weekend’s game right here, giving you a one-stop shop for everything Dolphins at Eagles.

Miami Dolphins (5-1) at Philadelphia Eagles (5-1)

2023 NFL Week 7 - Sunday Night Football

When: Sunday, October 22, 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday, October 22, 8:20 p.m. ET TV Coverage: NBC (National Coverage)

NBC (National Coverage) Broadcast Team: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark

Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark National Radio Coverage: Westwood One

Westwood One National Radio Broadcast Team: Ryan Radtke, Mike Golic

Ryan Radtke, Mike Golic Dolphins Radio Network: iHeart Radio (WINZ 940 AM, WBGG 105.9 FM, WTZU 94.49 (Spanish)) in Miami

Dolphins Radio Broadcast Team: Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, Kim Bokamper

Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, Kim Bokamper SiriusXM Channels: Channel 88 (National) 226 (Dolphins), 225 (Eagles)

Channel 88 (National) 226 (Dolphins), 225 (Eagles) Streaming Options: fuboTV; Peacock ; NFL+ (Replay after the game)

