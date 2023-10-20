Miami Dolphins release former New England Patriots linebacker Chase Winovich from the practice squad

A move that might’ve flown under the radar earlier this week was the Miami Dolphins announcing that former New England Patriots linebacker Chase Winovich was released from the practice squad with an injury settlement.

Miami announced the move on Tuesday, adding that it signed linebacker Quinton Bell to the practice squad in his place. Bell was picked by the Las Vegas Raiders in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He spent time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Atlanta Falcons, and 10 days in late August with the Philadelphia Eagles before making his way to the Dolphins.

Bell has played in nine NFL games with three total tackles throughout his career and most of his snaps came as a pass rusher off the edge. Fifth-year linebacker Alexander Johnson is also on Miami’s practice squad.

Winovich saw action in two games with the Dolphins, playing five total snaps between games against the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots. The fifth-year pass rusher was a rotational piece on the defensive line while outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips worked back from back and oblique injuries.