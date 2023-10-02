Giants vs. Dolphins Week 5 2023 opening odds: Miami returns home as big favorites

A week after winning a game by 50 points, the Miami Dolphins lost to the Buffalo Bills in Week 4 by 28 points. It was a rough visit to their AFC East rivals, and one that puts in perspective the work Miami still has to do if they want to overtake Buffalo as the reigning division champions. The good news for Miami, 3-1 on the season, is they are returning home for just the second time this season as they host the New York Giants in Week 5.

After losing to the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football to close out Week 4 of the season, the Giants are just 1-3 on the year and look like a team struggling to find any rhythm right now. The oddsmakers do not give the Giants much chance of finding that rhythm against the Dolphins.

According to the DraftKings Sportsbook opening lines, the Dolphins open the week as 10.5-point favorites, the largest spread in the league for the week. The combined score is 49 points, while the Dolphins are -520 on the moneyline. New York is +390.

The Giants and Dolphins kick off from Miami Gardens’ Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

