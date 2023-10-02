NFL Week 4 Monday Night Football winners picks: Seahawks vs. Giants

Monday Night Football is here, bringing with it the end of Week 4 of the 2023 NFL. Tonight’s game features the New York Giants hosting the Seattle Seahawks. Will the Giants be able to right the ship after a rough start to the year? Will Seattle quarterback Geno Smith, returning to MetLife Stadium where he played for the Giants and the New York Jets, continue to build off a strong 2022 season?

Tonight’s game is the lone game on ESPN after two weeks of double-headers between ESPN and ABC. The Manning Cast is back this week over on ESPN2.

As for tonight’s game, we bring you our winners picks from the contributors here on The Phinsider. We continue to focus our picks on the straight-up winners for each game, but we also can make picks against the spread and for the point total over/under. The odds for the game are brought to us by DraftKings Sportsbook. You can check out our picks in the widget below, brought to us by Tallysight.

Here are our Week 4 Monday Night Football picks: