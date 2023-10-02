Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel shares promising update on Connor Williams and Jaelan Phillips

The Miami Dolphins announced that Terron Armstead won’t play in Week 5, but coach Mike McDaniel is optimistic that a pair of contributors may return to practice this week after missing Sunday’s 48-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Defensively, the Dolphins were without pass-rusher Jaelan Phillips, who didn’t practice last week because of an oblique injury. Center Connor Williams was held out of practice last Wednesday due to a groin injury. He was limited on Thursday and Friday but was unable to play on Sunday.

“I think him and the guys that barely didn’t make the game, [Jaelan Phillip] and Connor Williams as well, will be stuff that we’ll be trying to see guys practice, hoping that they can practice on Wednesday,” McDaniel said on Monday. “When they do practice that they can be good enough to go in the game because they’re big contributors.

“But we won’t let them rush our process and panic after a one-game losing streak.”

Andrew Van Ginkel stepped up defensively and got to Josh Allen for a pair of sacks. However, Miami’s pass rush hit Buffalo’s quarterback just three times in four quarters of action. Van Ginkel leads the team with three sacks, no other player has more than one.

While Miami had a playmaker fill-in for Phillips, the same can’t be said for Connor Williams. Liam Eichenberg started at center for the first time in his three-year career and earned a 28.7 grade, according to PFF.

Compared to Williams, who has allowed just one pressure in 173 snaps this season, the Dolphins don’t necessarily have the best backup plan.

Looking ahead, McDaniel hit the nail on the head — Miami isn’t going to panic after a one-game losing streak.

That being said if Williams can’t go against the New York Giants, the only other center on the active roster allowed two sacks, five pressures, and a penalty in 65 snaps on Sunday — a situation that may break the Joe Philbin Queasy Meter.