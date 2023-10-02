Miami Dolphins LT Terron Armstead will miss Sunday’s game against the New York Giants

Miami Dolphins franchise left tackle Terron Armstead played 22 snaps before a leg injury forced him to leave Sunday’s loss to the Buffalo Bills. He didn’t return and has already been ruled out of Week 5’s game against the New York Giants, according to coach Mike McDaniel.

“It looks to be weeks not days,” McDaniel said on Monday. “We have to kind of see how everything settles down and then we’ll be able to make a better prognosis for that timeline here in a couple days, by the end of the week or so.

“But I can say that he won’t be playing in the next game, but he will be playing again this season.”

The former third-round pick played 78 snaps without allowing a pressure since returning to action last week against the Denver Broncos. Kendall Lamm filled in for Armstead early this season and has allowed just one sack in 190 offensive snaps.

“Kendall (Lamm) has done a tremendous job this season,” McDaniel said. “I did see him do a good job in this past game. I also did see a difference that he would attest to that when you’re preparing all week to be the starter or you’re getting 20 to 30 percent of the amount of reps. That’s nature of the business for a lot of guys. When you aren’t starting, you have to be the best version of yourself.

Lamm signed with Miami’s practice squad on Nov. 28, 2022, and ended up playing 32 snaps at left tackle in Week 17 against the New England Patriots.

The Houston Texans signed Lamm as a free agent back in 2015, and he has bounced around since, spending time with the Cleveland Browns, Tennessee Titans, and Detroit Lions. Armstead is a difference-maker on the field, but the team trusts Lamm to step in at left tackle.

“I think that he kind of holds himself accountable to being as good, if he is getting starter reps or not, so that’s something that he can chew on moving forward. But I have all the confidence he’s played his tail off and is a huge part of our room.

“I know nobody on offense has anything but confidence in his play and him being there.”