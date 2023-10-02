The Good, Bad & Ugly from the Miami Dolphins Week 4 loss to the Buffalo Bills

Some weeks you’re the pigeon. Some weeks you’re the statue.



This week, the Dolphins found themselves covered in metaphorical excrement as they once again got shellacked by perennial AFC East powerhouses, the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, New York. Miami hasn’t gone on the road and beaten the Bills since 2016 — long before Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen entered the National Football League.

After dominating Denver and defeating the Broncos by fifty points last week, it was the Dolphins who found themselves on the wrong end of a beat down in week four.

It’s a long season, and Miami will have plenty of time to prove they are more like the team that started 3-0 than the team that got embarrassed by their division rivals by a score of 48-20, but for now we’ll take a look back at the good, bad and ugly from the Dolphins week four defeat at the hands of the Buffalo Bills.

GOOD

De’Von Achane scores multiple touchdowns for second straight game

For all of the ugliness that was on display for Miami against the Bills on Sunday, Miami’s rookie running back De’Von Achane once again put on a show for Dolphins fans.

Achane totaled 101 yards on 8 carries (12.6 yards per carry) while finding the endzone on two occasions. He also had three receptions for 19 yards. It was his second straight game with multiple touchdowns, and while Miami’s defense couldn’t contain Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis and company — more on that later — at least the Dolphins rookie gave us something to cheer for.

Achane’s big stat line came while Miami’s starter Raheem Mostert coughed the football up twice, losing one of the fumbles to Buffalo’s defense.

We will see if Mostert’s recent fumbling issues, plus Achane’s wild efficiency leads to more opportunities for the rookie, but for right now, it wouldn't be shocking to see the former Texas A&M standout become the lead dog in the Dolphins backfield.

BAD

Dolphins tackling non-existent against Bills

While the Miami Dolphins defense played poorly in pretty much every way possible against the Bills, it was their tackling — or lack-thereof — which had the entire population of South Florida (and the rest of Dolphins Nation) feeling Joe Philbin queasy.

Miami’s defenders looked like they were coated in Crisco because nearly every time they tried to bring down a Bills’ ball-carrier, the first would-be tackler missed. The second defender often missed as well. Sometimes the third try was also comically unsuccessful. It was that kind of abysmal day for the Dolphins defense.

To defeat a team of Buffalo’s caliber, it takes discipline and consistency. Unfortunately for us Dolphins fans, Miami displayed neither of those characteristics on Sunday.

The Dolphins’ defense will likely get an early Christmas present when All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey returns from offseason knee surgery at some point in the (hopefully) near future, but before that happens, Miami’s defensive coordinator Vic Fangio has plenty of work to do to get his current squad back into form.

UGLY

Kader Kohou embarrassed by Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen

Kader Kohou is a fast ascending player in the league. The Miami Dolphins struck gold when signing him as an undrafted free agent cornerback ahead of the 2022 season.

Unfortunately, Sunday wasn’t his best performance in the aqua and orange.

Kohou was abused by Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs time and time again. Diggs finished the contest with six receptions for 120 yards and three touchdowns. A majority of the receptions and yards came against Kohou, with multiple backbreaking touchdowns coming while the 24-year-old was in coverage.

Kohou was also flagged a number of times during the game for various violations, but none more consequential than his pass interference penalty in the second quarter that gave the Bills a free 43 yards. That penalty also came while Kohou was covering Diggs.

Kohou will bounce back, but today was definitely not a bright spot in his young career.

The Dolphins are no longer undefeated and while losing by 28 points is certainly an ugly result, they remain tied for the best record in the AFC with plenty of games left to play. Do you think they can get back on track when they return home to face the New York Giants next week?